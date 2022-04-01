https://sputniknews.com/20220401/us-deputy-nsa-faces-backlash-in-india-for-threatening-consequences-over-expanding-russia-ties-1094383070.html

US Deputy NSA Faces Backlash in India for Threatening ‘Consequences’ Over Expanding Russia Ties

US Deputy NSA Faces Backlash in India for Threatening 'Consequences' Over Expanding Russia Ties

US President Joe Biden chastised India for its stance on Ukraine, describing New Delhi's response as "shaky" and not in sync with Washington's other allies

US Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA) for International Economic Cooperation Daleep Singh has incurred the wrath of the Indian public after warning India of "consequences" if it ducks Western sanctions and continues to increase its energy as well as overall commercial ties with Russia.Singh, a Biden administration official, was visiting New Delhi on 30 and 31 March. He met Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal as well as Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla during his two-day trip, as per pictures shared by the Indian government. However, no official readout has been released by either side about the meetings.The Indian-American official addressed a select group of Indian journalists on Thursday, as per reports in the Indian media.Singh said that the US wouldn’t like to see a “rapid acceleration” of India’s imports from Russia, whether it be energy or any other items which prohibited by Washington and other Western allies under the set of coordinated sanctions.Further, Singh also reckoned in his interaction that Moscow won’t come to “India’s defence” if the Chinese People's Liberation's Army (PLA) breach the Line of Actual Control (LAC) again.In June 2020, Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley region of the disputed eastern Ladakh border, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian and five Chinese soldiers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said back then that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) tried to transgress into Indian territory, but was pushed back.The military standoff between India and China erupted in May 2020 and has involved thousands of troops deployed by both countries. Over a dozen rounds of military-commander level negotiations as well as official meetings have failed to resolve the standoff.Daleep Singh’s blunt remarks warning New Delhi of “consequences” haven’t gone down well with the Indian public.Noted Indian strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney echoed Singhvi’s observations.Former Indian diplomat Pinak Chakravarty called out Singh for his “inexperience” in lecturing the Indian government in public.Many Indian netizens also criticised Singh for “talking down” to India, which was rather reflective of the overall public sentiment towards the US official’s statements.Officially, New Delhi has rejected "unilateral" sanctions imposed by the US, EU, and other allies against Russia. Prime Minister Modi, in a conversation with President Vladimir Putin, called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urged a dialogue to resolve the differences.President Putin launched a "special military operation" aimed at the demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine on 24 February. Moscow has said that it would cease its military action if Kiev enshrines a "neutral" status in its constitution and pledges that it never join NATO.Following the most recent round of peace talks on 29 March between Ukraine and Russia to end the conflict, Russian negotiators said that Moscow would “drastically reduce” its military activity around the Kiev and Chernigov regions.Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has stated that he is ready to negotiate on the Russian demands for adopting a neutral status and not joining NATO.

ukraine

