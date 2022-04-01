https://sputniknews.com/20220401/biden-says-30-countries-joining-us-in-releasing-oil-reserves-1094398931.html

Biden Says 30 Countries Joining US in Releasing Oil Reserves

Earlier this week, the White House announced that it would start releasing one million barrels of oil per day from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to total... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden said that 30 countries have joined the US in releasing their oil reserves."This morning, over 30 countries from across the world convened in an extraordinary meeting and agreed to the release of tens of millions of additional barrels of oil onto the market", Biden said during his address from the White House on Friday.On Thursday, the White House announced that the US would begin to release one million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (its capacity is estimated at 727 million barrels) in order to bring gas prices down.The White House also said it will impose fees on US energy companies that are sitting on idle oil wells. According to Biden, US oil drillers were ignoring the energy crunch in order to make extraordinary profits without investment.

