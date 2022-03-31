https://sputniknews.com/20220331/us-stocks-plummet-500-plus-points-as-biden-announces-hefty-oil-reserves-release-1094371067.html

US Stocks Plummet 500-Plus Points as Biden Announces Hefty Oil Reserves Release

US Stocks Plummet 500-Plus Points as Biden Announces Hefty Oil Reserves Release

On Thursday, the White House announced that it would begin the daily release of some 1 million barrels of oil, totaling around 182 million barrels of oil from... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International

Preliminary data showed that US closed up the first quarter on Thursday with its largest quarterly decline in two years. As the conflict in Ukraine persists and the Federal Reserve responds to inflations, the S&P 500 observed a loss of 70.15 points (1.52%), to 4,532.30 points, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a 222.77-point loss (1.54%) to 14,219.50 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 535.80 points (1.52%) to 34,693.01. MORE DETAILS TO COME.

