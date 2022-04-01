LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donbass - DPR

Rogozin Will Make an Official Statement on Further Cooperation With Foreign Countries on the ISS on Saturday - Roscosmos

Head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin will make an official statement on the country's further cooperation with foreign partners on the International Space Station (ISS) on 2 April, agency spokesman Dmitry Strugovets said on Friday. "Rogozin will make an official statement regarding the Russian position on continuing cooperation with foreign countries within the framework of the ISS project on 2 April (on Saturday)," Strugovets wrote on Telegram.

Roscosmos has already sent letters to the management of NASA, the Canadian Space Agency, and the European Space Agency, encouraging them to initiate domestic debate in their respective countries on the possibility of lifting anti-Russia sanctions. The international partners had until 31 March to respond to the letters, after which Roscosmos had to decide how to interact with them.