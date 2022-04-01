LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donbass - DPR

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he had held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba regarding the organisation of a meeting between the top diplomats.
In turn, Russain Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Moscow has received Ankara’s signal about the possibility of organising another meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
On 29 March, Russia and Ukraine concluded the latest round of peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey. Moscow has announced its intention to scale down military activities in the Kiev and Chernigov regions and focus on its goals in Donbass.
