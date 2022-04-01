International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donbass - DPR
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donbass - DPR
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
A view shows a residential building damaged by the shelling, in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donbass - DPR

06:55 GMT 01.04.2022
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's military operation, the Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he had held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba regarding the organisation of a meeting between the top diplomats.
In turn, Russain Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Moscow has received Ankara’s signal about the possibility of organising another meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
On 29 March, Russia and Ukraine concluded the latest round of peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey. Moscow has announced its intention to scale down military activities in the Kiev and Chernigov regions and focus on its goals in Donbass.
08:19 GMT 01.04.2022
Printing Office in Russia's Belgorod Comes Under Fire, No Injuries Reported, Employee Says
A printing office in the Russian city of Belgorod, located nearly 25 miles north of the border with Ukraine, has come under fire on Friday morning, with its employee miraculously surviving during the shelling, a member of the office's staff told Sputnik.

"Yes, we were shelled, we are on the site now ... The rescue service workers told us there were helicopters, from which the shooting was conducted," the employee said.

She added that the attack had damaged the windows and office equipment.
08:10 GMT 01.04.2022
Russian MoD Releases Video of Captured Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles
07:58 GMT 01.04.2022
China Adheres to Independent Position on Ukrainian Crisis - Foreign Ministry
Beijing maintains an independent stance on the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday, commenting on reports about planned pressure from EU politicians on China during the EU-China summit later in the day.

"As for Ukraine, China pursues an independent peaceful foreign policy and makes its own decisions based on the merits of the case," Zhao told a briefing.

The European Parliament called on Thursday for holding China accountable for any support rendered to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
07:49 GMT 01.04.2022
Russian Air Defence Shot Down One Ukrainian Helicopter and 8 Drones – MoD
Russian air defence systems shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter, as well as 8 drones, including one Bayraktar, Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry, said on Friday.
07:03 GMT 01.04.2022
Australia to Send Bushmaster Armoured Vehicles to Ukraine - Prime Minister
Australia will send several Bushmaster armoured personnel carrier to assist Ukraine, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

"We are not just sending our prayers, we are sending our guns, we are sending munitions, we are sending our humanitarian aid … and we are going to be sending our armoured vehicles, our Bushmasters as well, and we will be flying them over there on our C-17 [Globemaster III military transport aircraft]," Morrison said, aired by ABC Radio.

The prime minister specified neither the number of vehicles nor the date when the vehicles will be sent to Ukraine.
07:02 GMT 01.04.2022
Rogozin Will Make an Official Statement on Further Cooperation With Foreign Countries on the ISS on Saturday - Roscosmos
Head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin will make an official statement on the country's further cooperation with foreign partners on the International Space Station (ISS) on 2 April, agency spokesman Dmitry Strugovets said on Friday. "Rogozin will make an official statement regarding the Russian position on continuing cooperation with foreign countries within the framework of the ISS project on 2 April (on Saturday)," Strugovets wrote on Telegram.
Roscosmos has already sent letters to the management of NASA, the Canadian Space Agency, and the European Space Agency, encouraging them to initiate domestic debate in their respective countries on the possibility of lifting anti-Russia sanctions. The international partners had until 31 March to respond to the letters, after which Roscosmos had to decide how to interact with them.
07:01 GMT 01.04.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Using Grad Launchers - DPR
