'Crimea is Russia': Kremlin Refuses to Discuss the Status of Peninsula WIth Ukraine

10:02 GMT 30.03.2022 (Updated: 10:16 GMT 30.03.2022)
Being updated
In an emergency referendum held in the aftermath of a coup d'etat in Kiev in the spring of 2014, the peninsula's residents voted overwhelmingly in favour of returning to Russia's jurisdiction, just over sixty years after the region was transferred to the Ukrainian SSR in 1954.
Crimea is Russia and its status is not up for negotiation with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said.
"Crimea is a part of the Russian Federation, and according to the constitution, we cannot discuss with anyone the fate of Russian territories, the fate of Russian regions. This is out of the question, it is written into our constitution. Nor will we discuss or tell you about any nuances of the negotiations," Peskov told reporters Wednesday.
The spokesman declined to comment on the subject of countries which could serve as guarantors of Ukraine's security, advising reporters to contact his "colleague," presidential aide and Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky for additional information. Medinsky is expected to provide additional information later in the day, according to Peskov.
The Kremlin spokesman's comments follow Medinsky's comments to reporters Tuesday saying that the Russian delegation and its Ukrainian counterparts discussed a range of issues in their talks in Istanbul, Turkey, including a proposed commitment by Kiev to reject the idea of "returning" Crimea and the Donbass to its jurisdiction using military force.