https://sputniknews.com/20220329/russia-receives-clearly-articulated-position-from-ukraine-at-istanbul-talks-chief-negotiator-says-1094291945.html

Russia Receives 'Clearly Articulated Position' From Ukraine at Istanbul Talks, Chief Negotiator Says

Russia Receives 'Clearly Articulated Position' From Ukraine at Istanbul Talks, Chief Negotiator Says

The delegations of Russia and Ukraine met in Istanbul earlier today for a new round of negotiations to end the special military operation that Moscow launched... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-29T11:50+0000

2022-03-29T11:50+0000

2022-03-29T12:42+0000

russia

situation in ukraine

ukraine

negotiations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094292748_0:0:3061:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_bb57199f3aecb7d0018fd8ffaf451f88.jpg

Russian delegation received a "clearly articulated position" from Ukraine during the negotiations in Istanbul, Turkey on 29 March, chief Russian Negotiator Vladimir Medinsky has stated. He added that today's negotiations were "constructive" in their nature.Medinsky elaborated that the position of Kiev will be reviewed by Moscow and presented to President Vladimir Putin. After that, the Kremlin will give its response on whether it agrees to include Kiev's propositions in a final agreement between Russia and Ukraine, the negotiator explained.The Russian chief negotiator also announced Moscow's plans to take military and political de-escalation steps. The military de-escalation will take the form of a "significant reduction" of military activities in the Kiev and Chernigov directions. The political de-escalation step suggests the possibility of a personal meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents at the stage of preliminary approval of the final version of the agreement.The Russian Defence Ministry explained the decision to de-escalate the military situation by the fact that negotiations on Ukraine's neutral and non-nuclear status, as well as security guarantees for the country, have become more "practical". The ministry stated that the step was necessary to increase a level of mutual trust in negotiations and ultimately to sign an agreement.Medinsky, in turn, said that Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky could discuss political details of the agreement when they meet for the initialling of the agreement.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

russia, ukraine, negotiations