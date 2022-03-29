https://sputniknews.com/20220329/erdogan-turkey-ready-to-arrange-putin-zelensky-meeting-facilitate-russia-ukraine-talks-1094281729.html

Erdogan: Turkey Ready to Arrange Putin-Zelensky Meeting, Facilitate Russia-Ukraine Talks

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on holding the next round of talks between Moscow and... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara is ready to arrange a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky as well as facilitate the Moscow-Kiev negotiating process."These talks [in Istanbul] can contribute to the meeting of the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. Turkey is ready to host this gathering", Erdogan said during his address to the delegations of Russia and Ukraine before their meeting at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.He stressed that the conflict [in Ukraine] is "very upsetting" for Turkey, who has made "sincere efforts at all levels and tried to fulfill the requirements of friendship, good neighbourliness, and laws since the beginning of the crisis"."We have demonstrated a fair approach that protects and respects the rights of both parties on all platforms where we have a right to vote", the Turkish president stated.Erdogan expressed hope that if there is progress at the meeting in Istanbul, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine could reach the next stage.

