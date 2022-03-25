https://sputniknews.com/20220325/erdogan-on-idea-of-giving-s-400s-to-ukraine-question-is-closed-missile-systems-turkeys-property-1094178714.html

Erdogan on Idea of Giving S-400s to Ukraine: Matter is Closed, Missile Systems Turkey's Property

Erdogan on Idea of Giving S-400s to Ukraine: Matter is Closed, Missile Systems Turkey's Property

A number of media outlets previously reported that Washington had asked Ankara to deliver Russian-made S-400 missile defence systems to Kiev in order to help... 25.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-25T09:17+0000

2022-03-25T09:17+0000

2022-03-25T09:56+0000

turkey

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

The matter of S-400 deliveries to Ukraine is closed, since the missile systems are Turkey's property to ensure the country's security, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.The statement was made just days after Fahrettin Altun, the head of the Communications Department of the Turkish presidential Administration, penned an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, where he reckoned that the idea of handing over the air defence systems Ankara purchased from Russia to Ukraine was "unrealistic".Instead, Altun argued that the West should supply Turkey with F-35 fighter jets and Patriot missile systems without preconditions to help mend ties.Aside from clarifying his stance on the S-400 idea, Erdogan told reporters that he was planning to talk to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, at the end of the week in order to discuss the outcome of the NATO summit in Brussels held this week. The Turkish president made it clear that Ankara will not be joining its NATO allies in imposing sanctions against Moscow, especially when it comes to the energy needs."We are also evaluating certain UN lines in terms of sanctions, but let's not forget that we cannot put aside our relations with Russia," the Turkish leader told reporters on the plane upon his return from Brussels."There are discussions about carrying out transactions in rubles, that is, in their own national currency. We have already proposed this to Russia, we have said that it is possible to do this in rubles and Turkish lira. Now we are completely proven right, and they say that they can do it," Hurriyet quoted Erdogan as saying on Friday.Last week, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that even though Turkey understood the position of its allies regarding Russia, Ankara believed it should maintain an open line of communication with Moscow."If everyone burns bridges with Russia, who will talk to them?" Kalin told Turkey's Star newspaper, adding that Turkey should "try to understand Moscow's security concerns."

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

turkey