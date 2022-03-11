https://sputniknews.com/20220311/russian-mod-dpr-forces-take-control-of-volnovakha-1093765305.html
Russian MoD: DPR Forces Take Control of City of Volnovakha
The militia of the Donetsk People's Republic previously reclaimed several settlements in the region in a counteroffensive against Ukrainian troops. 11.03.2022, Sputnik International
He also noted that the people's militia is tightening the encirclement around the city of Mariupol.At the same time, the Russian military, continuing offensive operations, has reached the Petrovskoye-Evgenovka-Oktyabrskaya line, advancing 17 kilometres, the MoD stated.The DPR and LPR militia have advanced considerably in Donbass since Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February.
Russian MoD: DPR Forces Take Control of City of Volnovakha
05:55 GMT 11.03.2022 (Updated: 06:15 GMT 11.03.2022)
The militia of the Donetsk People's Republic previously reclaimed several settlements in the region in a counteroffensive against Ukrainian troops.
"A group of forces of the Donetsk People's Republic has liberated the city of Volnovakha. The settlements of Olginka, Veliko-Anadol, Zeleny Gai were also taken under control. The advance in depth was up to 6 kilometres", Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.
He also noted that the people's militia is tightening the encirclement around the city of Mariupol.
At the same time, the Russian military, continuing offensive operations, has reached the Petrovskoye-Evgenovka-Oktyabrskaya line, advancing 17 kilometres, the MoD stated.
The DPR and LPR militia have advanced considerably in Donbass since Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February.