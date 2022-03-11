https://sputniknews.com/20220311/russian-mod-dpr-forces-take-control-of-volnovakha-1093765305.html

Russian MoD: DPR Forces Take Control of City of Volnovakha

The militia of the Donetsk People's Republic previously reclaimed several settlements in the region in a counteroffensive against Ukrainian troops. 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

He also noted that the people's militia is tightening the encirclement around the city of Mariupol.At the same time, the Russian military, continuing offensive operations, has reached the Petrovskoye-Evgenovka-Oktyabrskaya line, advancing 17 kilometres, the MoD stated.The DPR and LPR militia have advanced considerably in Donbass since Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February.

