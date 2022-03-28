Liverpool Refuses to Meet Mo Salah's Demands on Contract 'Because He's African', Claims Ex-Reds Star
10:20 GMT 28.03.2022 (Updated: 10:28 GMT 28.03.2022)
© AP Photo / Felipe DanaLiverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.
© AP Photo / Felipe Dana
Mohamed Salah has been instrumental in Liverpool's pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple, having scored 28 goals in 36 games in all competitions this term. Previously, he powered the Reds to both the European title and Premier League glory in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Despite his success, the club is dilly-dallying over offering him a new deal.
Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future continues to remain in the limelight, with talks over a new contract between the two sides currently stalled.
Against this backdrop, an ex-Senegalese international El Hadji Diouf, who also played for Liverpool during the 2000s, has whipped up a controversy with his remarks as he accused the iconic club of not agreeing to the Egypt captain's demands over a fresh contract.
"Salah must realise that he is African, so they will not treat him like the Europeans, and they will not give him the best contract like the others", Diouf told beIN Sports.
While Diouf is optimistic about Salah's stay in England, amid reports of interest from La Liga giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona, he requested Anfield bosses to agree to his demands.
"It is obvious that Liverpool must accept Salah's demands", he said.
"If I were Salah, I would stay at Liverpool, he can earn more money, he is the best player at the club along with [Sadio] Mane, and with him together they will win a lot of trophies", the former Leeds United forward added.
Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Salah has transformed the side from a contender to a winner, and his 153 goals in 239 appearances have played a major role in that. His current contract with Jurgen Klopp's side expires in 2023.
However, since the start of the 2021-22 season, reports have been floating in the British media that Salah wants to become the highest paid footballer in Premier League history with a weekly salary of more than $650,000.
Liverpool's owners, the Fenway Sports Group, though, have shown their reluctance to his proposal, keeping him on tenterhooks for the past couple of months now.
Despite all this, Salah has gone about his business in possibly the most professional manner, having scored the most goals (20) in the English top flight this season.
Both Liverpool and Salah will be back in action on 2 April when they will host Watford in Merseyside.
