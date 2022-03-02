https://sputniknews.com/20220302/can-liverpool-make-history-by-being-first-english-team-to-win-the-quadruple-1093523768.html

Can Liverpool Make History by Being First English Team to Win the Quadruple?

On Sunday, Liverpool won the Carabao Cup in dramatic fashion after the Reds defeated Chelsea in an epic penalty shoot-out.Since then, expectations for Jurgen Klopp's side have rocketed with many, including fans and pundits, claiming that the former Premier League champions are on their way to becoming the first team to claim a historic quadruple.Though Klopp himself has played down these expectations, saying that it is "crazy" to make such suggestions, their present form is leading people to believe that if there's any team in England which could finally break this hoodoo, it is Liverpool.However, the Reds are on a 10-match winning streak across competitions and have dismantled the likes of Arsenal, Leeds United, and Leicester City in the process.Last Wednesday, Klopp's men routed Leeds 6-0, sealing their biggest win in the Premier League since 2007.Right now, Liverpool look like a team that is enjoying every moment of its football, with players confident about their performance and, more importantly, playing as a unit.Their cohesion on the field stems from the fact that these footballers truly trust each other.This term, the former Premier League champs have even shown that they can win when they do not have their best players in the starting XI - as proved by their victories in January when their two stars - Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Senegal's Sadio Mane - were absent on national duty because of the Africa Cup of Nations.If this weren't impressive enough, Liverpool has the three leading goal scorers in the English top flight this season; though Salah tops the list with 19 goals, his teammates Diogo Jota and Mane have hit the net 12 and 11 times respectively.The Anfield-based team is at present six points shy of leaders Man City in the Premier League race but have a game in hand and, considering the form they are in, it is almost certain the battle for the title will go down to the wire.The match between City and Liverpool on 10 April could decide the fate of the English league and, although the Reds haven't beaten Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad since 2015, Klopp's men still have every reason to fancy their chances in the contest.It has also been smooth sailing for Liverpool in this season's Champions League and they already have one foot in the last 8 of the tournament. The Reds overwhelmed Inter Milan in the first leg of their pre-quarters last month.Klopp's army is also set to confront Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup later tonight when they are expected to register a comfortable win, considering they romped home to a 3-1 victory over the Canaries last month.Despite the unprecedented nature of the challenge, this won't be the first time Liverpool will be in the running for a record quadruple: in 1983-84, they were crowned champions of Europe and England. They also bagged the League Cup title but failed to secure the FA Cup. And in 2000-2001, Liverpool completed the treble of the FA Cup, League Cup and the Champions League, but finished in third place in the Premier League.Although they may have failed on both those occasions, the present Liverpool side has a different dimension to it, something about which even former Indian midfielder Syed Rahim Nabi agrees."Anything is possible with Liverpool right now. The way Salah and his teammates are playing must be frightening a lot of teams," he told Sputnik on Wednesday. "Guardiola must be a worried man at the moment because he knows Liverpool's attack is the best in England, and keeping them away from the Premier League trophy won't be easy for him."

