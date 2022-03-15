https://sputniknews.com/20220315/barcelona-reportedly-wooing-liverpools-salah-who-might-be-interested-in-camp-nou-move-1093899387.html

Barcelona Reportedly Wooing Liverpool's Salah Who Might Be Interested in Camp Nou Move

Ever since their greatest goal scorer Lionel Messi left, Barcelona have found the going tough. But a spate of signings in January, including of Ferran Torres... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

Barcelona are wooing Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah with the "Egyptian King" reportedly interested in a switch to Catalonia if reports from Spain are to be believed.According to media outlet AS, Salah, however, isn't Barca's top target with Xavi Hernandez's side reserving that status for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. But signing Haaland won't be easy, considering Barcelona's precarious financial situation, with their debt still hovering well over the $1 billion mark.Besides, Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez is hellbent on bringing both Kylian Mbappe and Haaland to the Santiago Bernabeu. While the Frenchman's signing is likely to be announced in the coming weeks, Haaland has been heavily linked to Manchester City too.Unlike Real, City has a big purse and can outdo the Spaniards in the race for the Norwegian's signature.On the other hand, Salah's talks over a new contract with Liverpool have stalled and his frustration is reportedly growing with the club's top management.According to some reports, Salah has been demanding a hefty hike in his annual pay, which would make him the highest-paid footballer at least in the Premier League, if not in the world, but the owners of Liverpool, the Fenway Sports Group, have so far not bowed down to his demands.Liverpool boss Klopp is aware of the value Salah brings to the table, after all, it is the Egypt international who has led them to historic heights in the last couple of seasons. In 2019, he powered Liverpool to the Champions League crown and the next year followed it up with a Premier League title, their first since 1990, ending a 30-year drought in the English top flight.Salah has scored 28 goals in 35 appearances this term, and his rich vein of form is one of the prime factors in Liverpool's pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple.While Klopp's boys have already won the Carabao Cup, they are progressing well in the FA Cup and Champions League, having reached the quarters and the Round of 16 respectively.In the Premier League, Salah and his teammates are four points adrift of reigning champions and table-toppers Man City, but they have a game in hand.Pep Guardiola's team has 70 points in 29 matches, and the Reds have 66 in 28.

