Task Completed? Tom Cruise’s 'Mission: Impossible 8' Likely to Be Final Installment of Franchise

It's going to be the end of missions for Hollywood star Tom Cruise who is reportedly going to bid adieu to the 'Mission: Impossible (M:I)' franchise after its eighth instalment, which he is currently working on.While Tom, who is also the co-producer of the franchise, and the makers have remained tight-lipped about the end of Ethan Hunt with 'M:I 8', several reports cite Cruise's dispute with Paramount over the release strategy of 'Mission: Impossible 7' as the main reason.According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Cruise has lawyered up over a disagreement with the Paramount studio's plan to give the seventh installment a 45-day theatrical window which is far less than its usual three-month run, before streaming on the online streaming platform Paramount+."For (Cruise), 45 days is like going day-and-date," a Paramount source told THR.The disagreement sparked since the production of 'M:I 7' and remains unsolved as the makers agreed to postpone the movie until the shooting of 'M:I 8' gets finished. The 'MI 7', which was initially to be released on 23 July, 2021, got delayed several times due to the pandemic and is scheduled to premiere on 14 July, 2023 which will be followed by 'MI 8' release on 28 June, 2024.Tom Cruise also made headlines last year after a video of him shouting at the crew on the sets of M:I for flouting COVID-19 norms goes viral.

