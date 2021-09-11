Cattle Gets 'Zapped' by Anti-Drone Tech During 'Mission Impossible' Filming in England, Media Says

The filming of the upcoming seventh installment of the “Mission: Impossible” movie franchise has apparently created quite a disturbance at a field in Cumbria, England due to the equipment used in the process, The Sun reports.According to the newspaper, an entire field of cows in the Lake District ended up collapsing “in confusion” after getting “zapped” when the film crew employed scrambling devices “used to prevent drones interfering” during the shooting of a scene where Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise leaps out of a helicopter.The newspaper also mentions that Cruise conversed with some of the locals, thanking them for letting him "be in a county of such beauty”.
The cows reportedly turned out to be “OK” once the scrambling device used by the film crew got switched off.
