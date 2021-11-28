https://sputniknews.com/20211128/danger-zone-tom-cruise-hangs-from-wing-of-flipping-plane-for-new-mission-impossible-movie---photos-1091081291.html

Danger Zone: Tom Cruise Hangs From Wing of Flipping Plane for New Mission: Impossible Movie - Photos

28.11.2021

Tom Cruise is back in action again, doing his own crazy death-defying stunts for the upcoming eighth instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise.This time, the actor, known for performing his own stunts, was spotted at Duxford Airfield in Cambridge, hanging from an aircraft. Cruise climbed the cockpit of a vintage Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane, and photos emerged online depicting him on the wing, while the 1941 plane does a loop at an altitude of 600 metres (2,000 feet).As if this was not enough, the plane then performs harrowing loops and nosedives while the actor is on board.According to various reports, the movie star has been taking flying lessons over the past few weeks in order to perform these stunts.The scene is set to become a part of Mission: Impossible 8, which Cruise started filming right after he finished Mission: Impossible 7. Both films were announced at the same time, with the first one set for release in 2022 and the next once expected to hit the big screen in 2023.

