BREAKING: Fund of Joe Biden's Son Connected With Financing of US Military-Bio Activities in Ukraine - MoD
Fund of Joe Biden's Son Connected With Financing of US Military-Bio Activities in Ukraine - MoD

In recent weeks, the Russian Defence Ministry has been peeling back layers of information about the 30+ Pentagon-funded Ukrainian biolabs engaged in dangerous... 24.03.2022, Sputnik International



12:24 GMT 24.03.2022 (Updated: 12:36 GMT 24.03.2022)
Being updated
In recent weeks, the Russian Defence Ministry has been peeling back layers of information about the 30+ Pentagon-funded Ukrainian biolabs engaged in dangerous and illegal research into deadly pathogens. US officials and media at first denied that such labs existed, but a senior administration official has subsequently confirmed their presence.
An investment firm connected to US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden participated in the financing of the Pentagon's military biological programme in Ukraine, the chief of Russia's Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defence Troops has announced, citing documents.
