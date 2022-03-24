https://sputniknews.com/20220324/fund-of-joe-bidens-son-connected-with-financing-of-us-military-bio-activities-in-ukraine---mod-1094150901.html

Fund of Joe Biden's Son Connected With Financing of US Military-Bio Activities in Ukraine - MoD

Fund of Joe Biden's Son Connected With Financing of US Military-Bio Activities in Ukraine - MoD

In recent weeks, the Russian Defence Ministry has been peeling back layers of information about the 30+ Pentagon-funded Ukrainian biolabs engaged in dangerous... 24.03.2022, Sputnik International

An investment firm connected to US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden participated in the financing of the Pentagon's military biological programme in Ukraine, the chief of Russia's Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defence Troops has announced, citing documents.

