https://sputniknews.com/20220324/fund-of-joe-bidens-son-connected-with-financing-of-us-military-bio-activities-in-ukraine---mod-1094150901.html
Fund of Joe Biden's Son Connected With Financing of US Military-Bio Activities in Ukraine - MoD
Fund of Joe Biden's Son Connected With Financing of US Military-Bio Activities in Ukraine - MoD
In recent weeks, the Russian Defence Ministry has been peeling back layers of information about the 30+ Pentagon-funded Ukrainian biolabs engaged in dangerous... 24.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-24T12:24+0000
2022-03-24T12:24+0000
2022-03-24T12:36+0000
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1094150901.jpg?1648125379
An investment firm connected to US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden participated in the financing of the Pentagon's military biological programme in Ukraine, the chief of Russia's Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defence Troops has announced, citing documents.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us
Fund of Joe Biden's Son Connected With Financing of US Military-Bio Activities in Ukraine - MoD
12:24 GMT 24.03.2022 (Updated: 12:36 GMT 24.03.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
In recent weeks, the Russian Defence Ministry has been peeling back layers of information about the 30+ Pentagon-funded Ukrainian biolabs engaged in dangerous and illegal research into deadly pathogens. US officials and media at first denied that such labs existed, but a senior administration official has subsequently confirmed their presence.
An investment firm connected to US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden participated in the financing of the Pentagon's military biological programme in Ukraine, the chief of Russia's Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defence Troops has announced, citing documents.