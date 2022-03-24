https://sputniknews.com/20220324/fighting-for-respect-ahir-community-seeks-own-regiment-plans-protests-in-multiple-states--1094151994.html

‘Fighting for Respect': Ahir Community Seeks Own Regiment, Plans Protests in Multiple States

Members of the Ahir community of the Indian state of Haryana have been staging protests in the Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram city since 4 February, demanding a separate regiment (which they would call the Ahir Regiment) for their community in the Indian Army.The protest is being organised under the banner of Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha (SARM), a group of community leaders from Ahirwal region in South Haryana.On Wednesday, thousands of people from within the Ahir community converged from across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for a march, which was cancelled, however, as the crowd became difficult to control.The SARM protest garnered support from an array of political leaders, local legislators and bigwigs across party lines, including opposition parties Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and also from ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).The SARM is planning to intensify their protests if their demands are not met.“Our committee will also be writing to the Defence Minister. If our demands are not met we will hold the protest nationwide. We have given time till 23 September and decision regarding nationwide agitation will be taken on that day itself,” Yadav said.He also said that if the government can’t form a separate regiment for the Ahir community then it should remove the names of castes from other regiments too.The founding member of SARM argued that this will also provide more opportunities for youth in the Ahir community.Referring to the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, Yadav said that, out of 120 soldiers who died, 114 were from the Ahir community but, since we were part of Kumaon Regiment, "our community never got much recognition".The Charlie Company of the 13th Battalion of the Kumaon Regiment fought a Chinese attack at Rezang La Pass in Ladakh on 18 November 1962.He further stated that community members have been protesting the last 45 days and will continue to protest until the government agrees to their demand.Members of the community have long argued that the Ahirs deserve a full-fledged Infantry Regiment, not just two battalions in the Kumaon Regiment and a fixed percentage in other regiments.The community also sat on a hunger strike for nine days in 2018 but called it off after assurances. However, nothing has been done susequently and they couldn’t continue the protest due to the pandemic.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

