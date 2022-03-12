https://sputniknews.com/20220312/indian-security-forces-kill-four-terrorists-in-jammu-and-kashmir-1093800100.html
Indian Security Forces Kill Four Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
Indian Security Forces Kill Four Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
Since the start of 2022, security forces have launched a series of anti-terrorist operations in Indian-administered Kashmir after the disputed region witnessed... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International
Indian security forces gunned down four suspected terrorists and captured one alive in five overnight operations across Jammu and Kashmir. According to a police statement, joint teams of the Indian Army, Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces launched overnight counter-terrorism operations against militants in the three districts of Pulwama, Ganderbal, and Handwara, resulting in the elimination of four terrorists.The police also revealed that out of the four terrorists killed, two militants, including a Pakistani national, were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed* (JeM), while the other two were members of Lashkar-e-Taiba* (LeT).A total of 20 anti-terrorist operations have been successfully executed by the security agencies in Kashmir this year. In the course of these operations, three top commanders and nine Pakistani militants have been killed. Sixteen terrorists have been captured alive, and 40 of their associates have been arrested this year.*Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba are designated as terrorist organisations.
Since the start of 2022, security forces have launched a series of anti-terrorist operations in Indian-administered Kashmir after the disputed region witnessed a sharp rise in militant attacks in the last quarter of 2021. According to official data, 35 militants have been eliminated in the Union Territory (UT) so far this year.
Indian security forces gunned down four suspected terrorists and captured one alive in five overnight operations across Jammu and Kashmir
.
According to a police statement, joint teams of the Indian Army, Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces launched overnight counter-terrorism operations against militants in the three districts of Pulwama, Ganderbal, and Handwara, resulting in the elimination of four terrorists
.
The police also revealed that out of the four terrorists killed, two militants, including a Pakistani national, were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed* (JeM), while the other two were members of Lashkar-e-Taiba* (LeT).
"We had launched joint operations at 4-5 locations yesterday night. So far, two terrorists of JeM, including one Pakistani, has been killed in Pulwama, one terrorist of LeT killed each in Ganderbal and Handwara. Encounters are now over in Handwara and Pulwama. We have also arrested one terrorist alive", Inspector-General of Police in Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.
A total of 20 anti-terrorist operations have been successfully executed by the security agencies in Kashmir this year. In the course of these operations, three top commanders and nine Pakistani
militants have been killed. Sixteen terrorists have been captured alive, and 40 of their associates have been arrested this year.
*Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba are designated as terrorist organisations.
