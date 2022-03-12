https://sputniknews.com/20220312/indian-security-forces-kill-four-terrorists-in-jammu-and-kashmir-1093800100.html

Indian Security Forces Kill Four Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Since the start of 2022, security forces have launched a series of anti-terrorist operations in Indian-administered Kashmir after the disputed region witnessed... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

Indian security forces gunned down four suspected terrorists and captured one alive in five overnight operations across Jammu and Kashmir. According to a police statement, joint teams of the Indian Army, Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces launched overnight counter-terrorism operations against militants in the three districts of Pulwama, Ganderbal, and Handwara, resulting in the elimination of four terrorists.The police also revealed that out of the four terrorists killed, two militants, including a Pakistani national, were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed* (JeM), while the other two were members of Lashkar-e-Taiba* (LeT).A total of 20 anti-terrorist operations have been successfully executed by the security agencies in Kashmir this year. In the course of these operations, three top commanders and nine Pakistani militants have been killed. Sixteen terrorists have been captured alive, and 40 of their associates have been arrested this year.*Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba are designated as terrorist organisations.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channels to get all the latest news: Sputnik News US - https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India - https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

