Hours After Getting Bail Jammu and Kashmir Journalist Fahad Shah Arrested Again
Hours After Getting Bail Jammu and Kashmir Journalist Fahad Shah Arrested Again

27.02.2022
© Photo : Public Domain/PixabayHandcuffs
Handcuffs - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2022
© Photo : Public Domain/Pixabay
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
The 33-year-old Fawad Shah, the editor of The Kashmir Walla news website, was first arrested on 4 February in Kashmir. His arrest was criticised by at least 50 media agencies and human rights groups.
Hours after getting bail, Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah was re-arrested on Saturday in a separate case against him.
Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Vijay Kumar said that three official complaints were lodged against Shah for “glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news and inciting general public for creating law and order situation” for which he was re-arrested on Saturday.
“He (Shah) is now lodged in ImamSahib police station under FIR 06/2021, with charges under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief),” The Kashmir Walla said in a statement released on Sunday.
On Saturday, the court granted bail to Shah after he was in custody for 22 days.
Earlier, Shah was arrested for reporting an encounter in south Kashmir; some locals claimed that a person who was killed by the authorities was a civilian, not a militant, as the police claim.
At the time, the Editors Guild of India and other press bodies condemned the arrest of Shah and demanded his release.
© Photo : Twitter/@IndEditorsGuildEditors Guild of India Condemns Arrest of Kashmiri Journalist
Editors Guild of India Condemns Arrest of Kashmiri Journalist - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2022
Editors Guild of India Condemns Arrest of Kashmiri Journalist
© Photo : Twitter/@IndEditorsGuild
© Photo : Twitter/@DigipubIndiaTweet by Digipub News India Foundation
Tweet by Digipub News India Foundation - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2022
Tweet by Digipub News India Foundation
© Photo : Twitter/@DigipubIndia
In January, another The Kashmir Walla reporter Sajad Gul was arrested on 6 January under the preventive detention law for posting a video of protests on social media.
The journalist allegedly posted a video of family members of terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Salim Parray protesting against his death in a gunfight on the outskirts of Srinagar.
In April 2020, an independent reporter, Gowhar Geelani, was also booked for "glorifying terrorism in Kashmir."
