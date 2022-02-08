Registration was successful!
KFC, Pizza Hut Apologise as Jammu and Kashmir 'Solidarity Day' Post Triggers Outrage
KFC, Pizza Hut Apologise as Jammu and Kashmir 'Solidarity Day' Post Triggers Outrage
To mark "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on 5 February, companies like Hyundai, KFC, Domino's Pizza, and Pizza Hut's Pakistan social media handle shared a post, saying... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International
india
jammu and kashmir
pakistan
pakistan
hyundai
pizza hut
kfc
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106743/31/1067433103_0:62:4343:2505_1920x0_80_0_0_55cd965aa5f8fee50a9907c9dd4baff1.jpg
Pizza Hut, and Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) India late on Monday evening issued clarificiations and apologies following outrage on social media over a post by its Pakistan-based franchises supporting separatists in Jammu and Kashmir.Both KFC and Pizza Hut are subsidiaries of the US-based company Yum!"We deeply apologise for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride", KFC India tweeted.A now-deleted post shared by KFC Pakistan acknowledging Kashmir Solidarity Day, which is observed every year in Pakistan on 5 February read: "We stand together this Kashmir Solidarity Day, to realise their right to freedom".Issuing a statement, Pizza Hut India said that it does not condone, support, or agree with the contents of a post circulating on social media. Similarly, an Instagram post from the verified account of "Pizzahutpak" had said, "We stand with you. Kashmir Solidarity Day". The post has now been deleted.On Monday, both outlets faced severe backlash on social media from Indians and #BoycottPizzahut and #BoycottKFC started trending.On Tuesday, #BoycottDominos is also trending on social media as the US-based pizza chain also tweeted on the matter but has so far issued no clarification. On Monday, Hyundai India also apologised after it faced flak from Indians for making a controversial post on their social media handle asking for "Freedom for Kashmir" in Pakistan.
india
jammu and kashmir
pakistan
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri
india, jammu and kashmir, pakistan, hyundai, pizza hut, kfc

KFC, Pizza Hut Apologise as Jammu and Kashmir 'Solidarity Day' Post Triggers Outrage

08:49 GMT 08.02.2022 (Updated: 09:02 GMT 08.02.2022)
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
To mark "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on 5 February, companies like Hyundai, KFC, Domino's Pizza, and Pizza Hut's Pakistan social media handle shared a post, saying that they stand in solidarity with their "Kashmiri brothers" in their "struggle for freedom" from India.
Pizza Hut, and Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) India late on Monday evening issued clarificiations and apologies following outrage on social media over a post by its Pakistan-based franchises supporting separatists in Jammu and Kashmir.
Both KFC and Pizza Hut are subsidiaries of the US-based company Yum!
"We deeply apologise for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride", KFC India tweeted.
A now-deleted post shared by KFC Pakistan acknowledging Kashmir Solidarity Day, which is observed every year in Pakistan on 5 February read: "We stand together this Kashmir Solidarity Day, to realise their right to freedom".
Issuing a statement, Pizza Hut India said that it does not condone, support, or agree with the contents of a post circulating on social media.
Similarly, an Instagram post from the verified account of "Pizzahutpak" had said, "We stand with you. Kashmir Solidarity Day". The post has now been deleted.
On Monday, both outlets faced severe backlash on social media from Indians and #BoycottPizzahut and #BoycottKFC started trending.
On Tuesday, #BoycottDominos is also trending on social media as the US-based pizza chain also tweeted on the matter but has so far issued no clarification.
On Monday, Hyundai India also apologised after it faced flak from Indians for making a controversial post on their social media handle asking for "Freedom for Kashmir" in Pakistan.
