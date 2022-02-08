https://sputniknews.com/20220208/kfc-pizza-hut-apologise-as-jammu-and-kashmir-solidarity-day-post-triggers-outrage-1092838877.html

Pizza Hut, and Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) India late on Monday evening issued clarificiations and apologies following outrage on social media over a post by its Pakistan-based franchises supporting separatists in Jammu and Kashmir.Both KFC and Pizza Hut are subsidiaries of the US-based company Yum!"We deeply apologise for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride", KFC India tweeted.A now-deleted post shared by KFC Pakistan acknowledging Kashmir Solidarity Day, which is observed every year in Pakistan on 5 February read: "We stand together this Kashmir Solidarity Day, to realise their right to freedom".Issuing a statement, Pizza Hut India said that it does not condone, support, or agree with the contents of a post circulating on social media. Similarly, an Instagram post from the verified account of "Pizzahutpak" had said, "We stand with you. Kashmir Solidarity Day". The post has now been deleted.On Monday, both outlets faced severe backlash on social media from Indians and #BoycottPizzahut and #BoycottKFC started trending.On Tuesday, #BoycottDominos is also trending on social media as the US-based pizza chain also tweeted on the matter but has so far issued no clarification. On Monday, Hyundai India also apologised after it faced flak from Indians for making a controversial post on their social media handle asking for "Freedom for Kashmir" in Pakistan.

