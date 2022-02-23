International
Watch 55-Year-Old Indian Army Commandant Doing Push-Ups at -30 Degrees Celsius - Video
Watch 55-Year-Old Indian Army Commandant Doing Push-Ups at -30 Degrees Celsius - Video
Personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been earning respect from the Twitterati after videos highlighting their skills despite the odds they face on a daily basis while working in high-altitude areas during peak winters were shared on the internet.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), dubbed the "Sentinels of the Himalayas", on Wednesday posted a video of one of their own doing push-ups in a snow-clad area of India's Ladakh.In the video, 55-year-old ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal is seen doing push-ups at 17,500 feet at minus 30 degrees Celsius. He completes more than 60 push-ups in one go and gets up with his arms wide open.A number of netizens have since lauded Sonal for his endurance.In another post, the ITBP shared a photo of their central mountaineering team that scaled Mount Karzok Kangri, a mountain in the Himalayas.The border patrol organisation announced that the team of six top mountaineers from the force, led by Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal, scaled the 20,177-foot peak on 20 February.Recently, a video showing ITBP personnel patrolling in knee-deep snow at 15,000 feet in the state of Uttarakhand also went viral.
Rahul Trivedi
Rahul Trivedi
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
Personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been earning respect from the Twitterati after videos highlighting their skills despite the odds they face on a daily basis while working in high-altitude areas during peak winters were shared on the internet.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), dubbed the "Sentinels of the Himalayas", on Wednesday posted a video of one of their own doing push-ups in a snow-clad area of India's Ladakh.
In the video, 55-year-old ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal is seen doing push-ups at 17,500 feet at minus 30 degrees Celsius. He completes more than 60 push-ups in one go and gets up with his arms wide open.
A number of netizens have since lauded Sonal for his endurance.
© Photo : Twitter/@Leopard212Social media user applauds Ratan Singh for his endurance.
Social media user applauds Ratan Singh for his endurance.
© Photo : TwitterA user hails ITBP soldiers.
A user hails ITBP soldiers.
© Photo : TwitterAnother user salutes ITBP personnel.
Another user salutes ITBP personnel.
In another post, the ITBP shared a photo of their central mountaineering team that scaled Mount Karzok Kangri, a mountain in the Himalayas.
The border patrol organisation announced that the team of six top mountaineers from the force, led by Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal, scaled the 20,177-foot peak on 20 February.
Recently, a video showing ITBP personnel patrolling in knee-deep snow at 15,000 feet in the state of Uttarakhand also went viral.
