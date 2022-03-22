https://sputniknews.com/20220322/indian-teen-becomes-online-sensation-overnight-as-midnight-run-video-goes-viral-1094081053.html

Indian Teen Becomes Online Sensation Overnight as Midnight Run Video Goes Viral

The teenager works at a branch of McDonald's in Noida, a city neighbouring Delhi. He runs 10km every day from his workplace to his home in Barola Village. 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

With more than 10 million views, a video of a 19-year-old boy Pradeep Mehra in India's Uttar Pradesh state has taken the internet by storm after a video of his midnight run from work to his home went viral.In the video posted by an award-winning Indian filmmaker Vinod Kapri, Pradeep can be seen running non-stop at midnight. Vinod slows down his car to offer him a lift to his home but the young man refuses the offer and continues to run.During their conversation, Pradeep reveals to Vinod that he prefers returning home that way as he hopes to join the Indian Army. But because of his work commitments, he only gets time to do any physical training at midnight.Ever since Pradeep's video went viral on social media, his phone has been ringing non-stop as he has been bombarded with calls from friends from his hometown in Uttarakhand state, as well as several army staff and celebrities.A number of athletes, politicians and netizens who have been in awe of Pradeep's sheer determination and hard work, have taken to social media to praise his spirit to bring his dream of joining the army to fruition. The video has also caught the eye of celebrities such as the rapper Badshah, actor Vicky Kaushal, director Onir, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra, Bharatiya Janata Party politician Smriti Irani and former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen. Celebrity Indian photographer Atul Kasbekar has extended his support by sending out running gears to Pradeep as a gift.

