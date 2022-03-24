https://sputniknews.com/20220324/elon-musk-projected-to-become-the-worlds-first-trillionaire-in-2024-1094139759.html

Elon Musk Projected to Become the World’s First Trillionaire in 2024

According to Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires list, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s net worth records $267.3 billion, as on 24 March, 2022. Musk claimed the... 24.03.2022, Sputnik International

The richest person in the world Elon Musk is projected to become the first person ever to accumulate a net worth of $1 trillion by 2024, a study based on the analysis of average yearly growth trends by Tipalti Approve says.Tesla, manufacturer of electric vehicles owned by Musk contributes in a big way to his booming fortunes. But it is his SpaceX project which has skyrocketed his net worth into the twelve-figure range.“SpaceX generates massive incomes by charging governmental and commercial clients to send various things into space, including satellites, ISS supplies, and people,” Yahoo Finance cited the report as saying.Another billionaire, who are also expected to hit the trillion-dollar range after Musk, is TikTok and ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming, who is projected to reach $1 trillion net worth by 2026.Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is currently worth $189.2 billion, may not hit the threshold until 2030. Other moguls on the list include Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

