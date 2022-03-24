International
https://sputniknews.com/20220324/elon-musk-projected-to-become-the-worlds-first-trillionaire-in-2024-1094139759.html
Elon Musk Projected to Become the World’s First Trillionaire in 2024
Elon Musk Projected to Become the World’s First Trillionaire in 2024
According to Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires list, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s net worth records $267.3 billion, as on 24 March, 2022. Musk claimed the... 24.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-24T08:39+0000
2022-03-24T08:39+0000
society
elon musk
elon musk
billionaire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092200263_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c70067c2cf2c429002d2fef570b4a6be.jpg
The richest person in the world Elon Musk is projected to become the first person ever to accumulate a net worth of $1 trillion by 2024, a study based on the analysis of average yearly growth trends by Tipalti Approve says.Tesla, manufacturer of electric vehicles owned by Musk contributes in a big way to his booming fortunes. But it is his SpaceX project which has skyrocketed his net worth into the twelve-figure range.“SpaceX generates massive incomes by charging governmental and commercial clients to send various things into space, including satellites, ISS supplies, and people,” Yahoo Finance cited the report as saying.Another billionaire, who are also expected to hit the trillion-dollar range after Musk, is TikTok and ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming, who is projected to reach $1 trillion net worth by 2026.Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is currently worth $189.2 billion, may not hit the threshold until 2030. Other moguls on the list include Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092200263_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c31b6eac685b279281ac54fbd5fed7cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, elon musk, elon musk, billionaire

Elon Musk Projected to Become the World’s First Trillionaire in 2024

08:39 GMT 24.03.2022
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeElon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company's 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he's to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised.
Elon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company's 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he's to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2022
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
SubscribeGoogle news
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
According to Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires list, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s net worth records $267.3 billion, as on 24 March, 2022. Musk claimed the title last year after taking over former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos who currently records $189.2 billion wealth.
The richest person in the world Elon Musk is projected to become the first person ever to accumulate a net worth of $1 trillion by 2024, a study based on the analysis of average yearly growth trends by Tipalti Approve says.
"Since 2017, Musk’s fortune has shown an annual average increase of 129%, which could potentially see him enter the trillion-dollar club in just two short years, achieving a net worth of $1.38 trillion by 2024 at age 52,” the Approve report found.
Tesla, manufacturer of electric vehicles owned by Musk contributes in a big way to his booming fortunes. But it is his SpaceX project which has skyrocketed his net worth into the twelve-figure range.
“SpaceX generates massive incomes by charging governmental and commercial clients to send various things into space, including satellites, ISS supplies, and people,” Yahoo Finance cited the report as saying.
Another billionaire, who are also expected to hit the trillion-dollar range after Musk, is TikTok and ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming, who is projected to reach $1 trillion net worth by 2026.
Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is currently worth $189.2 billion, may not hit the threshold until 2030.
“In 2017, e-commerce and global procurement giant Jeff Bezos was the first to reach $100 billion since Bill Gates back in 1999,” Approve’s report said. “It was Bezos, not Musk, who a few years ago was expected to become the world’s first trillionaire, and who now isn’t expected to join the club until 2030, some six years after Musk.”
Other moguls on the list include Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала