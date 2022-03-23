International
Live Video: ISS Expedition 66 Crew Perform Spacewalk
https://sputniknews.com/20220323/elon-musks-dancing-video-at-teslas-german-plant-opening-sets-internet-buzzing-1094112555.html
Elon Musk's Dancing Video at Tesla's German Plant Opening Sets Internet Buzzing
Elon Musk's Dancing Video at Tesla's German Plant Opening Sets Internet Buzzing
The launch of a $5.5 billion German Tesla factory is not only the first of its kind in Europe but also paves way for the manufacture of the first German-made... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-23T11:10+0000
2022-03-23T11:11+0000
viral
video
elon musk
tesla
tesla motors
tesla
dancing
dance
netizens
social media
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092200263_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c70067c2cf2c429002d2fef570b4a6be.jpg
Tesla's chief executive Elon Musk almost caused the internet to crash after a video of him dancing during the opening of his $5.5 billion manufacturing plant in Germany went viral.Achieving yet another breakthrough, Musk couldn't contain his excitement and expressed his joy by doing a jig during the launch of the manufacturing plant.In the video, Musk can also be seen chasing the drone as it comes close to capturing him groove.Netizens were all smiles as they watched Musk jive to the foot-tapping beats as he stood next to the first German-made Tesla Model Y at the manufacturing plant.With #Gigadancing, several netizens gave a name to his dance, making it trend on social media with more than 560,000 views.One Twitter user commented, "We'd love to see the drone footage of your dance and drone-chasing."The German plant opening has been seriously delayed because certain government officials and environmental activists raised a number of objections to the factory's development.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092200263_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c31b6eac685b279281ac54fbd5fed7cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, video, elon musk, tesla, tesla motors, tesla, dancing, dance, netizens, social media, viral, viral video, viral sensation

Elon Musk's Dancing Video at Tesla's German Plant Opening Sets Internet Buzzing

11:10 GMT 23.03.2022 (Updated: 11:11 GMT 23.03.2022)
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeElon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company's 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he's to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised.
Elon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company's 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he's to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2022
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
SubscribeGoogle news
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
The launch of a $5.5 billion German Tesla factory is not only the first of its kind in Europe but also paves way for the manufacture of the first German-made Tesla Model Y.
Tesla's chief executive Elon Musk almost caused the internet to crash after a video of him dancing during the opening of his $5.5 billion manufacturing plant in Germany went viral.
Achieving yet another breakthrough, Musk couldn't contain his excitement and expressed his joy by doing a jig during the launch of the manufacturing plant.
In the video, Musk can also be seen chasing the drone as it comes close to capturing him groove.
Netizens were all smiles as they watched Musk jive to the foot-tapping beats as he stood next to the first German-made Tesla Model Y at the manufacturing plant.
With #Gigadancing, several netizens gave a name to his dance, making it trend on social media with more than 560,000 views.
One Twitter user commented, "We'd love to see the drone footage of your dance and drone-chasing."
The German plant opening has been seriously delayed because certain government officials and environmental activists raised a number of objections to the factory's development.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала