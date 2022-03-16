International
https://sputniknews.com/20220316/musk-changes-name-to-elona-after-chechen-leaders-advice-promises-to-fight-putin-with-left-hand-1093908929.html
Musk Changes Name to 'Elona' After Chechen Leader's Advice, Promises to Fight Putin With Left Hand
Musk Changes Name to 'Elona' After Chechen Leader's Advice, Promises to Fight Putin With Left Hand
The eccentric businessman took to Twitter on Monday, delivering what appeared to be a personal challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Musk invited... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-16T02:41+0000
2022-03-16T02:39+0000
society
viral
us
russia
elon musk
chechen republic
ramzan kadyrov
vladimir putin
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/10/1093910785_0:0:3332:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_86e06cccb9d74e1f1293309d8edd53cf.jpg
SpaceX and Tesla founder billionaire Elon Musk has changed his Twitter account name to "Elona Musk" in reference to a recent Telegram post by the head of the Chechen Republic of Russia, in which he warned the businessman against fighting the Russian president and advised him to take a training course to become more "brutal".On Tuesday, Musk surprised his followers by posting Ramzan Kadyrov's response to his early offer of a fight to Putin. In a post on the messenger, Kadyrov said that he "would not advise" Musk to compete with Putin. "Too different weight categories. And it's not even about martial arts or, for example, judo," he wrote. "You are in the red corner of the ring - a businessman and a Twitter blogger. Putin in blue is a world politician, strategist, a bogeyman of the West and the US. Vladimir Vladimirovich will look unsportsmanlike when he beats a weaker opponent."In particular, the head of the Russian region told Musk that he would be trained in fire training at the Russian Special Forces University, while at the Akhmat fight club they would teach him to take a hit, "because this quality will be needed in any fight," where he will also be able to acquire "steel nerves." In addition, the Chechen leader advised the businessman to visit the local Grozny TV channel, where they would tell him about "American methods of black PR" and at the same time teach him how to manage his social media accounts.Musk replied by thanking the Chechen leader for his offer, "but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage." Judging by comments to Musk's post, the idea to change the name was likely suggested to him by several followers, including YouTuber Dave Lee, who asked him to change his profile name "for a few days."Twitter users reacted with a flurry of jokes to the sudden change in gender name identity and attempt to challenge a world leader."Elon trynna speed run WW3," another twitterian said.Some users began to post memes with the more "feminine" version of Musk.Earlier, the Chechen leader, who has come under new EU and UK sanctions imposed due to the Kremlin's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, has threatened European leaders with "harsh" retaliatory measures, such as recognizing left-hand traffic as a "vile" relic of the Middle Ages, and also, perhaps most terrifying, declaiming that there is "no such thing as an English tea!"Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
chechen republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/10/1093910785_603:0:3332:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cf8c777866c7e2ff065303dc62792f5a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, viral, us, russia, elon musk, chechen republic, ramzan kadyrov, vladimir putin, twitter

Musk Changes Name to 'Elona' After Chechen Leader's Advice, Promises to Fight Putin With Left Hand

02:41 GMT 16.03.2022
© REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMIDTesla CEO Elon Musk waves at Manhattan federal court after a hearing on his fraud settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in New York City, U.S. April 4, 2019.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk waves at Manhattan federal court after a hearing on his fraud settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in New York City, U.S. April 4, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2022
© REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
SubscribeGoogle news
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
The eccentric businessman took to Twitter on Monday, delivering what appeared to be a personal challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Musk invited Putin to "single combat," with Ukraine as the stakes.
SpaceX and Tesla founder billionaire Elon Musk has changed his Twitter account name to "Elona Musk" in reference to a recent Telegram post by the head of the Chechen Republic of Russia, in which he warned the businessman against fighting the Russian president and advised him to take a training course to become more "brutal".
On Tuesday, Musk surprised his followers by posting Ramzan Kadyrov's response to his early offer of a fight to Putin. In a post on the messenger, Kadyrov said that he "would not advise" Musk to compete with Putin.
© Photo : Twitter / @elonmuskScreenshot of Elon Musk's Twitter page.
Screenshot of Elon Musk's Twitter page. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2022
Screenshot of Elon Musk's Twitter page.
© Photo : Twitter / @elonmusk
"Too different weight categories. And it's not even about martial arts or, for example, judo," he wrote. "You are in the red corner of the ring - a businessman and a Twitter blogger. Putin in blue is a world politician, strategist, a bogeyman of the West and the US. Vladimir Vladimirovich will look unsportsmanlike when he beats a weaker opponent."
In this regard, the leader of the Russian region suggested that Musk needs "to pump up in order to turn from gentle (effeminate) Elona into brutal Elon. I propose to undergo training in several centers in the Chechen Republic."
In particular, the head of the Russian region told Musk that he would be trained in fire training at the Russian Special Forces University, while at the Akhmat fight club they would teach him to take a hit, "because this quality will be needed in any fight," where he will also be able to acquire "steel nerves."
In addition, the Chechen leader advised the businessman to visit the local Grozny TV channel, where they would tell him about "American methods of black PR" and at the same time teach him how to manage his social media accounts.
Musk replied by thanking the Chechen leader for his offer, "but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage."
"If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed," Musk quipped, signing the reply as "Elona."
Judging by comments to Musk's post, the idea to change the name was likely suggested to him by several followers, including YouTuber Dave Lee, who asked him to change his profile name "for a few days."
Twitter users reacted with a flurry of jokes to the sudden change in gender name identity and attempt to challenge a world leader.

"Mom, Elon is picking fights with world leaders again," joked one user.

"Elon trynna speed run WW3," another twitterian said.
Some users began to post memes with the more "feminine" version of Musk.
Earlier, the Chechen leader, who has come under new EU and UK sanctions imposed due to the Kremlin's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, has threatened European leaders with "harsh" retaliatory measures, such as recognizing left-hand traffic as a "vile" relic of the Middle Ages, and also, perhaps most terrifying, declaiming that there is "no such thing as an English tea!"
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала