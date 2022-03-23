Tens of Thousands Sign Petition to Bar Kanye West From Coachella
After getting banned from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his 'concerning online behaviour', American rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, is facing flak before his upcoming live performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, scheduled to be held from 15 to 24 April in California, the U.S.
Ahead of Kanye West’s performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, an online petition calling to bar rapper from attending the fest over his behaviour towards his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, has been signed by over 35,600 people.
The petition was started by a fan of Kim and Pete who also operated an Instagram* account by the name KimandPeteUpdates.
The petition reads: "We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim (Kardashian), Pete (Davidson), and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well.
"Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this.
"Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform. Please sign and share!"
© Photo : change.orgScreenshot of the online petition filed against American rapper Kanye West on Change.org platform
Some of those who signed the petition labelled Ye a bully, saying his behaviour was toxic.
"The amount of abuse/veiled threats should not be celebrated/tolerated," one petitioner commented.
"Bullying and hate have no place in 2022," commented the third.
In February last year, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, citing irreconcilable differences. The two started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014 in Italy. Together they share four children - daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.
Amid the divorce process, Kanye accused Kardashian of “kidnapping” their children, antagonising him, as well as of ignoring his parenting advice. He also made threats against her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Earlier this month, he released a music video where a playdough figure of him and kidnaps and buries a figure of Pete Davidson alive.
