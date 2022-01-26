Registration was successful!
Ye Claims Kim Kardashian is 'Trying to Antagonise' Him as His Parenting 'Directives' Get Ignored
Ye Claims Kim Kardashian is 'Trying to Antagonise' Him as His Parenting 'Directives' Get Ignored
As he explained, he opted to have his cousins deliver the "directives" in question to Kim rather than doing it himself to avoid getting "into an argument."
Famous American rapper and record producer Ye, commonly known by his birth name Kanye West, has complained about how his estranged wife Kim Kardashian reacted to his attempts to prevent their daughter North from wearing makeup and using TikTok.During an interview with Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked, Ye mentioned how he asked his cousins to relay to Kim two parenting “directives" – they include Ye not talking to her in person to avoid getting “into an argument."As the Independent notes, Kim Kardashian and her and Ye’s eldest daughter North (born in 2013) share a joint TikTok account that has over 5.2 million followers. The eight-year-old girl has previously posted makeup tutorials on the account. And in 2019, Kim also revealed how they had a “big fight in the household” when Ye banned North from wearing makeup until the latter becomes a teenager, the newspaper adds.
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniKanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage.
Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
Andrei Dergalin
As he explained, he opted to have his cousins deliver the “directives” in question to Kim rather than doing it himself to avoid getting “into an argument."
Famous American rapper and record producer Ye, commonly known by his birth name Kanye West, has complained about how his estranged wife Kim Kardashian reacted to his attempts to prevent their daughter North from wearing makeup and using TikTok.
During an interview with Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked, Ye mentioned how he asked his cousins to relay to Kim two parenting “directives" – they include Ye not talking to her in person to avoid getting “into an argument."
"There are two things I said: tell her, security not gonna be in between me and my kids, and also tell her don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok, or don’t have her on TikTok at all, if I don’t approve that," he explained. "And I said it after it was done without me knowing. And then it happened again. So I feel like it’s poking the bear or trying to antagonize me or create this crazy narrative."
As the Independent notes, Kim Kardashian and her and Ye’s eldest daughter North (born in 2013) share a joint TikTok account that has over 5.2 million followers. The eight-year-old girl has previously posted makeup tutorials on the account.
And in 2019, Kim also revealed how they had a “big fight in the household” when Ye banned North from wearing makeup until the latter becomes a teenager, the newspaper adds.
"North is trying to get in on the makeup but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager," Kim said. "It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what’s best."
