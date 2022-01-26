https://sputniknews.com/20220126/ye-claims-kim-kardashian-is-trying-to-antagonise-him-as-his-parenting-directives-get-ignored-1092537612.html

Ye Claims Kim Kardashian is 'Trying to Antagonise' Him as His Parenting 'Directives' Get Ignored

As he explained, he opted to have his cousins deliver the “directives” in question to Kim rather than doing it himself to avoid getting “into an argument." 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

Famous American rapper and record producer Ye, commonly known by his birth name Kanye West, has complained about how his estranged wife Kim Kardashian reacted to his attempts to prevent their daughter North from wearing makeup and using TikTok.During an interview with Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked, Ye mentioned how he asked his cousins to relay to Kim two parenting “directives" – they include Ye not talking to her in person to avoid getting “into an argument."As the Independent notes, Kim Kardashian and her and Ye’s eldest daughter North (born in 2013) share a joint TikTok account that has over 5.2 million followers. The eight-year-old girl has previously posted makeup tutorials on the account. And in 2019, Kim also revealed how they had a “big fight in the household” when Ye banned North from wearing makeup until the latter becomes a teenager, the newspaper adds.

