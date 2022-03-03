https://sputniknews.com/20220303/kanye-west-lambasted-for-kidnapping-and-burying-snl-star-pete-davidson-in-his-latest-music-video-1093552842.html

Kanye West Lambasted For Kidnapping and Burying SNL Star Pete Davidson in His Latest Music Video

Kanye West Lambasted For Kidnapping and Burying SNL Star Pete Davidson in His Latest Music Video

The musician has repeatedly attacked Pete Davidson on social media ever since it became known hat West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian started dating the actor.

2022-03-03T13:31+0000

2022-03-03T13:31+0000

2022-03-03T13:31+0000

society

entertainment

celebrities

kanye west

kim kardashian

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/1091431530_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_009b0fa6c979af188b66117de1cbd92a.jpg

Since he began his music career Kanye West has been constantly praised by the media and listeners, but his latest video has prompted harsh criticism because of the violence in it. "Eazy" shows the 22-time Grammy winner burying Pete Davidson, the boyfriend of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, alive.The video is a mix of real footage and scenes featuring figurines made of play dough. In one such scene plasticine Kanye kidnaps Pete Davidson by putting a bag on his head and then driving with him away on a motorcycle.Another scene shows the rapper dragging the tied-up actor and then putting his body into a pit, leaving only Davidson's head poking through the surface. Kanye then takes rose seeds and throws them into the pit with Davidson.The video ends with West, who who officially and legally changed his name to "Ye" last year, cutting the roses that have grown where he buried Davidson.Kanye West has been calling Pete Davidson skete for several months. The word is a slang term referring to male ejaculate.Aside from the scene featuring Pete Davidson, Kanye appears holding a severed head, while rapper The Game, who appears both in the song and the video, sits on a coffin. It is unclear whether the severed head or the coffin are somehow related to Pete Davidson.The music video has prompted a barrage of criticism from netizens, who described it as "disturbing".Another netizen was concerned that the video may lead to people assaulting Pete Davidson.Kanye has frequently insulted the star of Saturday Night Live since the media revealed that Davidson is dating his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian. She filed for divorce last February, citing irreconcilable differences. The process is said to have been finalised this week.Kanye has called Davidson "trash" and "garbage" and seemingly accused him of destroying his marriage. The musician, who is widely considered one of the most influential hip hop and rap artists of all time, also attacked his wife over her alleged refusal to let him see their four children - daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.Kardashian, in turn, accused West of controlling and manipulating their divorce and reportedly asked him to stop feuding with Pete Davidson.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

society, entertainment, celebrities, kanye west, kim kardashian