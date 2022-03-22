https://sputniknews.com/20220322/kamala-harris-national-security-adviser-latest-to-quit-amid-reportedly-bring--burn-through-tack-1094085421.html

Kamala Harris’ National Security Adviser Latest to Quit Amid Reportedly ‘Bring & Burn Through’ Tack

Kamala Harris’ National Security Adviser Latest to Quit Amid Reportedly ‘Bring & Burn Through’ Tack

Last week, one of Kamala Harris' longest-serving aides, Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, was reported to be quitting to take on a role at the US Defence... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-22T12:27+0000

2022-03-22T12:27+0000

2022-03-22T12:27+0000

us

kamala harris

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093518383_0:13:3073:1741_1920x0_80_0_0_60140223ea33755307d8761d1f1b6140.jpg

Kamala Harris’ national security adviser, Nancy McEldowney, has joined the long line of high-profile staffers that have quit the vice president’s office of late, triggering rumours of a “toxic work environment” being to blame.McEldowney, who worked for Harris since she took office alongside President Joe Biden, will be replaced by her deputy Philip Gordon, the White House said Monday.Earlier, a Reuters report, citing an internal memo, claimed McEldowney referred to the need to “focus on some pressing personal matters”.There is no clarity yet as to when the resignation will take effect, with the former ambassador to Bulgaria and one-time director of the State Department’s Foreign Service Institute cited as saying she wasn’t “rushing out the door”.McEldowney is said to have advised President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris on a range of global issues, including the speedy withdrawal from Afghanistan, negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme, and the ongoing special operation launched by Russia to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine.In a statement, Harris was cited as praising McEldowney for her “invaluable counsel” and “exceptional talent, deep expertise, and leadership navigating complex challenges”.‘Destructive Patterns’Nancy McEldowney, who accompanied Kamala Harris on her recent official visits to Central America, Asia, and Europe, is the 10th key VP staffer to depart since last June amid reports of bullying and a “toxic” work environment.Others to quit have been Director of Digital Strategies Rajun Kaur, Director of Advance Karly Satkowiak, Deputy Director of Advance Gabrielle DeFranceschi, Communications Director Ashley Etienne, Chief Spokesperson Symone Sanders, Director of Press Operations Peter Velz, Deputy Director of Public Engagement Vince Evans, Speechwriting Director Kate Childs Graham, and Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh.While White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the departures late last year as “natural”, Symone Sanders and Ashley Etienne both quit the VP’s team amid what reports in December called “entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus”. Kamala Harris' staff was "experiencing low morale, porous lines of communication and diminished trust among aides and senior officials", Politico had reported in July 2021.According to former Harris aide Gil Duran, cited by The Washington Post, the VP adhered to an allegedly “soul-destroying” management style.

https://sputniknews.com/20220317/another-one-hits-the-dust-one-of-kamala-harris-longest-serving-aides-reportedly-quitting-1093945878.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220204/make-it-eight-yet-another-kamala-harris-staffer-to-leave-white-house-1092740924.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, kamala harris