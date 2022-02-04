https://sputniknews.com/20220204/make-it-eight-yet-another-kamala-harris-staffer-to-leave-white-house-1092740924.html

Make it Eight: Yet Another Kamala Harris Staffer to Leave White House

Make it Eight: Yet Another Kamala Harris Staffer to Leave White House

Over the course of several months, seven employees from the office of US Vice President Kamala Harris have stepped down from their positions. The exodus... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-04T09:01+0000

2022-02-04T09:01+0000

2022-02-04T09:01+0000

us

kamala harris

exodus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092741136_0:231:3071:1958_1920x0_80_0_0_31c8c2c47c58ef8192f89631ea7763fa.jpg

Yet another high-ranking Kamala Harris staffer is getting ready to leave the White House: Kate Childs Graham, Harris' chief speechwriter, will quit at the end of the month, Fox News reported, citing sources.One of Graham's colleagues, Herbie Ziskend, who serves as Deputy Communications Director to the Vice President of the United States, commented on the speechwriter's upcoming departure.Graham herself is yet to comment on her decision to quit.She is not the only one who has decided to part ways with Kamala Harris recently. Amid the unflattering media reports about the toxic atmosphere of the VP office, seven top officials have already resigned. One of the most well-known names among those who have stepped down is Harris' ex-chief spokesperson Symone Sanders. She quit in December, shortly after a similar move was made by the VP's communications director Ashley Etienne, who said she resigned to "pursue other opportunities". Almost at the same time as Sanders, the door of the VP's office closed behind Peter Velz, director of press operations, and Vince Evans, deputy director of the Office of Public Engagement.Before them were Harris' director of advance Karly Satkowiak and deputy director of advance Gabrielle DeFranceschi, along with director of digital strategies Rajan Kaur.The vice president did not enjoy widespread popularity during her first year in the administration. Her approval ratings have been low over the past months as she faces criticism over her performance as "border czar". Her numbers appear to have settled way below 40%, making her one of the least popular vice presidents in US history. Reports about her office's toxic work environment certainly did not help make things better.Those willing to defend Harris include top White House officials such as Press Secretary Jen Psaki, as well as President Joe Biden himself. Biden is only marginally more popular than his VP, with over 50% of Americans expressing disapproval of his performance in the Oval Office. Psaki has written off critics of Harris as sexist and racist.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

us, kamala harris, exodus