Sweden to Modernise Its Renowned 'Stealth' Submarine
Swedish-made Gotland-class submarines are known for their exceptionally quiet Stirling engines and have been described as the submarine equivalent to stealth aircraft.
Sweden has voiced plans to comprehensively modernise the HMS "Halland", a Gotland-class submarine.
The upgrade will be carried out by Saab to replace and modernise many of its systems and nodes, including command and sensor systems.
"Several of the systems installed on the Gotland submarines are the same as those that will be on the two new Blekinge-class submarines. These are being built right now and will be delivered to the armed forces", the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration said in a press release.
The diesel-electric Gotland-class subs, designed and built by the Kockums shipyard in Sweden, are renowned for their "nearly silent" Stirling engines and have been described as the submarine equivalent to stealth aircraft. They are the first submarines in the world to feature a Stirling engine air-independent propulsion system, which extends their underwater endurance from a few days to weeks. This capability had previously only been available with nuclear-powered submarines.
A total of three Gotland-class submarines were built between 1990 and 1997, all of which have previously undergone simple modifications during the first part of their lives.
The HMS "Gotland" and the HMS "Uppland" were relaunched after mid-term modifications in 2018 and 2019.
Between June 2005 and August 2007, the US leased the HMS "Gotland" for an exercise collaboration with its own submarine fleet in San Diego. The exercises prompted international interest in the Swedish submarine, as the "Gotland" had managed to take photos of an American aircraft carrier from relatively close range from underwater. The US Navy had difficulty locating her due to its extremely quiet engines.
The HMS "Gotland" and the HMS "Uppland" were relaunched after mid-term modifications in 2018 and 2019.
Between June 2005 and August 2007, the US leased the HMS "Gotland" for an exercise collaboration with its own submarine fleet in San Diego. The exercises prompted international interest in the Swedish submarine, as the "Gotland" had managed to take photos of an American aircraft carrier from relatively close range from underwater. The US Navy had difficulty locating her due to its extremely quiet engines.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus