https://sputniknews.com/20220321/sweden-to-modernise-its-renowned-stealth-submarine-1094041483.html

Sweden to Modernise Its Renowned 'Stealth' Submarine

Sweden to Modernise Its Renowned 'Stealth' Submarine

Swedish-made Gotland-class submarines are known for their exceptionally quiet Stirling engines and have been described as the submarine equivalent to stealth... 21.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-21T05:50+0000

2022-03-21T05:50+0000

2022-03-21T05:50+0000

military & intelligence

scandinavia

news

submarine

europe

sweden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102122/26/1021222688_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_e4d274c6de5f48688447563cfe78f129.jpg

Sweden has voiced plans to comprehensively modernise the HMS "Halland", a Gotland-class submarine.The upgrade will be carried out by Saab to replace and modernise many of its systems and nodes, including command and sensor systems.The diesel-electric Gotland-class subs, designed and built by the Kockums shipyard in Sweden, are renowned for their "nearly silent" Stirling engines and have been described as the submarine equivalent to stealth aircraft. They are the first submarines in the world to feature a Stirling engine air-independent propulsion system, which extends their underwater endurance from a few days to weeks. This capability had previously only been available with nuclear-powered submarines.A total of three Gotland-class submarines were built between 1990 and 1997, all of which have previously undergone simple modifications during the first part of their lives.The HMS "Gotland" and the HMS "Uppland" were relaunched after mid-term modifications in 2018 and 2019.Between June 2005 and August 2007, the US leased the HMS "Gotland" for an exercise collaboration with its own submarine fleet in San Diego. The exercises prompted international interest in the Swedish submarine, as the "Gotland" had managed to take photos of an American aircraft carrier from relatively close range from underwater. The US Navy had difficulty locating her due to its extremely quiet engines.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

scandinavia

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

military & intelligence, scandinavia, news, submarine, europe, sweden