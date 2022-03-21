https://sputniknews.com/20220321/gulf-nations-delegation-visits-jammu-and-kashmir-ahead-of-oic-meeting-in-pakistan-1094041110.html
Gulf Nations' Delegation Visits Jammu and Kashmir Ahead of OIC Meeting in Pakistan
Gulf Nations' Delegation Visits Jammu and Kashmir Ahead of OIC Meeting in Pakistan
In order to boost investment in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, several important MoUs were signed between the Jammu and Kashmir government... 21.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-21T06:48+0000
2022-03-21T06:48+0000
2022-03-21T06:49+0000
india
india
jammu and kashmir
pakistan
pakistan
business
oil business
economy
economy
economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107709/88/1077098802_0:0:3141:1767_1920x0_80_0_0_3441a58fa370b70aff48839f34d16cd0.jpg
In a bid to explore investment opportunities, a high-level delegation from the Gulf countries arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening. The visit holds significance as it comes ahead of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting set to be held in Pakistan on Monday.Islamabad has repeatedly raised the Kashmir issue at the 57-member international organisation of Islamic nations.The delegation arrived following an invitation by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Dubai Expo in January of this year.The visiting members include Saleh Mohammad Ramadhan Alrafi from the UAE, a businessman in the real estate and commercial trading business industry, Mohammad Ali Redha Alhasimi, MD of the Al Hashemi Group, Ahmad Mohd Ramadhan Alrafei, CEO, Roya International, Abdulla Omar Ahmad Ahmad Altayer, Executive Director of AlTayer Group, Salem Abdulaziz Mustafa Abdulla Almazrooqi, Representative of the Rulers Office in Abu Dhabi, Ramesh Kumar Sawarthia, Chairman of the Sawarthia Group from Hong Kong, and Ayman Abdulrahman S Alhilali, CEO of Alpha Sky from Saudi Arabia.Meanwhile, the Indian delegation includes Kamal Puri, Chairman of Skyline International Group Limited, Manohar Mohanlal Lahori, Chairman and CEO of Palmon Group, Tauseef Chaman, a top real estate, and property developer and contractor in the UAE.The officials said that as part of the four-day programme, the Union Territory administration will apprise the party of investment opportunities in the region, with a focus on the tourism and hospitality sector.The delegation will also visit the famous tourist spots of Pahalgam and Gulmarg to explore investment opportunities there.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsushttps://t.me/sputniknewsindia
india
jammu and kashmir
pakistan
uae
united arab emirates
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107709/88/1077098802_317:0:3046:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d226e1496e804f91331f1da5020d858a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
india, india, jammu and kashmir, pakistan, pakistan, business, oil business, economy, economy, economy, investment, uae, united arab emirates, united arab emirates, organisation of islamic cooperation, organisation of islamic cooperation (oic)
Gulf Nations' Delegation Visits Jammu and Kashmir Ahead of OIC Meeting in Pakistan
06:48 GMT 21.03.2022 (Updated: 06:49 GMT 21.03.2022) Subscribe
In order to boost investment in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, several important MoUs were signed between the Jammu and Kashmir government and UAE-based Al Maya Group, MATU Investments LLC, GL Employment Brokerage LLC, and Noon in January of this year.
In a bid to explore investment opportunities, a high-level delegation from the Gulf countries arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening.
The visit holds significance as it comes ahead of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation
(OIC) meeting set to be held in Pakistan on Monday.
Islamabad has repeatedly raised the Kashmir issue at the 57-member international organisation of Islamic nations.
The delegation arrived following an invitation by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Dubai Expo
in January of this year.
The visiting members include Saleh Mohammad Ramadhan Alrafi from the UAE, a businessman in the real estate and commercial trading business industry, Mohammad Ali Redha Alhasimi, MD of the Al Hashemi Group, Ahmad Mohd Ramadhan Alrafei, CEO, Roya International, Abdulla Omar Ahmad Ahmad Altayer, Executive Director of AlTayer Group, Salem Abdulaziz Mustafa Abdulla Almazrooqi, Representative of the Rulers Office in Abu Dhabi, Ramesh Kumar Sawarthia, Chairman of the Sawarthia Group from Hong Kong, and Ayman Abdulrahman S Alhilali, CEO of Alpha Sky from Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, the Indian delegation includes Kamal Puri, Chairman of Skyline International Group Limited, Manohar Mohanlal Lahori, Chairman and CEO of Palmon Group, Tauseef Chaman, a top real estate, and property developer and contractor in the UAE.
The officials said that as part of the four-day programme, the Union Territory administration
will apprise the party of investment opportunities in the region, with a focus on the tourism and hospitality sector.
The delegation will also visit the famous tourist spots of Pahalgam and Gulmarg to explore investment opportunities there.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus