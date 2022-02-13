Agro Art Museum Exhibition Heralds Launch of Russian Agricultural Week at World Expo in Dubai

The Russian national agricultural complex exposition “AGRO ART MUSEUM” was formally opened on 12 February, at the Russian pavilion at 2020 World Expo in Dubai.The exhibition, which allows visitors to familiarize themselves with key branches of agriculture through the works of 19th and early 20th century artists and modern immersive art-objects, is organized by Russia's Ministry of Agriculture and the Federal Center "Agroexport".The Russian Agricultural Week's agenda also includes the "On the Way to the Future of Agriculture" plenary session, a "Russia – Persian Gulf States: Investment Cooperation Potential” panel discussion, and roundtable discussions in which industry experts, representatives of government agencies, and heads of the leading agricultural companies discuss cooperation with the MENA countries, retail and agricultural education.The celebrated event features open culinary shows in which world-renowned chefs will cook dishes from the far-reaching tastes of Russian cuisine.Participants of the Russian Agricultural Week include prominent companies Miratorg, one of the largest producers and distributors of meat products in Russia; the Resource Agribusiness Group, one of the largest exporters of poultry meat in Russia; and the agro-industrial group of companies Yug Rusi, Russia's leading producer of vegetable oil.The multimedia exhibition will be open for visitors until 24 February; all events from the business program will be streamed online via Zoom.
Following its highly-anticipated launch this weekend, the multimedia exhibition will be open for visitors until 24 February.
The Russian national agricultural complex exposition “AGRO ART MUSEUM” was formally opened on 12 February, at the Russian pavilion at 2020 World Expo in Dubai.
The exhibition, which allows visitors to familiarize themselves with key branches of agriculture through the works of 19th and early 20th century artists and modern immersive art-objects, is organized by Russia's Ministry of Agriculture and the Federal Center "Agroexport".
"The exhibition launches Russian Agricultural Week," said Veronika Nikishina, the general director of the Russian Export Center. "The World Expo in Dubai allows Russian producers to demonstrate the resource, technological and export potential."
The Russian Agricultural Week's agenda also includes the "On the Way to the Future of Agriculture" plenary session, a "Russia – Persian Gulf States: Investment Cooperation Potential” panel discussion, and roundtable discussions in which industry experts, representatives of government agencies, and heads of the leading agricultural companies discuss cooperation with the MENA countries, retail and agricultural education.
The celebrated event features open culinary shows in which world-renowned chefs will cook dishes from the far-reaching tastes of Russian cuisine.
Participants of the Russian Agricultural Week include prominent companies Miratorg, one of the largest producers and distributors of meat products in Russia; the Resource Agribusiness Group, one of the largest exporters of poultry meat in Russia; and the agro-industrial group of companies Yug Rusi, Russia's leading producer of vegetable oil.
The multimedia exhibition will be open for visitors until 24 February; all events from the business program will be streamed online via Zoom.