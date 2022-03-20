https://sputniknews.com/20220320/republican-senators-eye-probes-into-dr-fauci-and-hunter-biden-if-gop-wins-midterms-1094033073.html

Republican Senators Eye Probes Into Dr Fauci and Hunter Biden if GOP Wins Midterms

According to local media, the Republicans could also use their potential victory in the midterm elections to pursue other investigations, including the migrant crisis at the US southern border with Mexico and the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Republican senators are planning to conduct probes into the country’s top disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci and the second son of US President Biden, Hunter. Senator from Wisconsin Ron Johnson and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul both expressed their desire to launch investigations into the two men.When asked what overlooked issues he would want to look at if the GOP wins the midterms and he is appointed chair of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s permanent subcommittee on investigations, Johnson replied with the following:Earlier this year, Rand Paul promised to go "after every one of [Fauci's] records" if he becomes chairman of the Senate’s Health, Education, Labour and Pensions (HELP) Committee.Anthony Fauci, who has been at the helm of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984, is the head of the US response team to the coronavirus pandemic.The COVID-19 safety regulations has become a topic of contentious debate between the Democrats and the Republicans, while Fauci, who is not a member of any political party, has come under intense criticism from the GOP.One issue that has caused discontent among senators is the mandate on wearing masks and vaccines, which many Republicans view as an infringement on freedom. The second one is media reports that NIAID partnered with the Chinese institute to study diseases, including coronaviruses in bats. Rand Paul has insisted that the COVID-19 pandemic started as a result of a lab leak in China and that NIAID was allegedly responsible for it. Dr Fauci has denied the accusations, saying it was "molecularly impossible" for the novel coronavirus to have originated from the US-funded research. As for Hunter Biden, the second son of Joe Biden, he came into media spotlight last October when a New York Post article claimed that documents from his alleged laptop appeared to show that he had used his father’s name to benefit while doing business overseas and that Joe Biden was involved in those agreements, something the newspaper said amounts to a conflict of interest.The Democrats dismissed the article as Russian disinformation. Recently, however, The New York Times wrote that documents from Hunter’s computer, which he allegedly took to an IT store for repairs but never returned to collect, had been authenticated by individuals familiar with the ongoing investigation into the president's son.

