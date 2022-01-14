https://sputniknews.com/20220114/great-tactic-video-of-gop-senator-rand-paul-saying-misinformation-works-resurfaces-1092260824.html
An old video of Republican Senator Rand Paul admitting to spreading misinformation has resurfaced on social media.In a 37-second clip, the Kentucky senator is seen speaking to students during a lecture at the University of Louisville's school of medicine in 2013.“This is a great tactic. Misinformation can be very important”, the senator, who qualified as a doctor from the Duke University School of Medicine in 1988, asserted. He then described studying for a pathology test with friends in the library when he was a student. The clip resurfaced after Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, accused Paul of spreading misinformation about him for political purposes.Paul - along with fellow Senator Ted Cruz - has repeatedly urged Fauci to step down and face prosecution, amid reports that the chief US infectious disease specialist supported dubious experiments with bat coronaviruses in China's Wuhan laboratory, where the first outbreak of COVID-19 was detected three years ago.While Fauci and Paul locked horns over “misinformation”, Monday saw 1.35 million new coronavirus infections in the US, which is the highest daily total for any country in the world as the spread of the new COVID variant Omicron shows no sign of abatin.
16:03 GMT 14.01.2022 (Updated: 16:04 GMT 14.01.2022)
If you are an American medical student bracing yourself for an avalanche of tough exams, you might probably find this piece of advice from GOP Senator Rand Paul helpful.
An old video of Republican Senator Rand Paul admitting to spreading misinformation has resurfaced on social media.
In a 37-second clip, the Kentucky senator is seen speaking to students during a lecture at the University of Louisville's school of medicine in 2013.
When asked if he had any last-ditch advice pertaining to the students’ upcoming exams, Paul said that even though he "never, ever cheated" and “doesn’t condone cheating”, he “would sometimes spread misinformation”.
“This is a great tactic. Misinformation can be very important”, the senator, who qualified as a doctor from the Duke University School of Medicine in 1988, asserted. He then described studying for a pathology test with friends in the library when he was a student.
"We spread the rumor that we knew what was on the test and it was definitely going to be all about the liver. We tried to trick all of our competing students into over-studying for the liver" and not studying much else. So, that's my advice. Misinformation works,” Paul argued.
The clip resurfaced after Anthony Fauci
, chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, accused Paul of spreading misinformation about him for political purposes.
“What happens when [Paul] gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue is that it kindles the crazies out there, and I have threats upon my life, [and] harassment of my family and my children with obscene phone calls because people are lying about me,” Fauci said.
Paul - along with fellow Senator Ted Cruz - has repeatedly urged Fauci to step down and face prosecution, amid reports that the chief US infectious disease specialist supported dubious experiments with bat coronaviruses in China's Wuhan laboratory
, where the first outbreak of COVID-19 was detected three years ago.
While Fauci and Paul locked horns over “misinformation”, Monday saw 1.35 million new coronavirus infections in the US, which is the highest daily total for any country in the world as the spread of the new COVID variant Omicron shows no sign of abatin.