Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/great-tactic-video-of-gop-senator-rand-paul-saying-misinformation-works-resurfaces-1092260824.html
Great Tactic? Video of GOP Senator Rand Paul Saying 'Misinformation Works' Resurfaces
Great Tactic? Video of GOP Senator Rand Paul Saying 'Misinformation Works' Resurfaces
If you are an American medical student bracing yourself for an avalanche of tough exams, you might probably find this piece of advice from GOP Senator Rand... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T16:03+0000
2022-01-14T16:04+0000
rand paul
us
kentucky
ted cruz
misinformation
anthony fauci
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092255986_0:66:3071:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_4fd82f32973384352366f585d5c41659.jpg
An old video of Republican Senator Rand Paul admitting to spreading misinformation has resurfaced on social media.In a 37-second clip, the Kentucky senator is seen speaking to students during a lecture at the University of Louisville's school of medicine in 2013.“This is a great tactic. Misinformation can be very important”, the senator, who qualified as a doctor from the Duke University School of Medicine in 1988, asserted. He then described studying for a pathology test with friends in the library when he was a student. The clip resurfaced after Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, accused Paul of spreading misinformation about him for political purposes.Paul - along with fellow Senator Ted Cruz - has repeatedly urged Fauci to step down and face prosecution, amid reports that the chief US infectious disease specialist supported dubious experiments with bat coronaviruses in China's Wuhan laboratory, where the first outbreak of COVID-19 was detected three years ago.While Fauci and Paul locked horns over “misinformation”, Monday saw 1.35 million new coronavirus infections in the US, which is the highest daily total for any country in the world as the spread of the new COVID variant Omicron shows no sign of abatin.
https://sputniknews.com/20210603/congress-republicans-demand-fauci-testify-on-alleged-covid-19-lab-origin-1083068006.html
us
kentucky
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092255986_158:0:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ccbf409eea1d0a067ef31c763df6e6c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rand paul, us, kentucky, ted cruz, misinformation, anthony fauci, coronavirus, covid-19

Great Tactic? Video of GOP Senator Rand Paul Saying 'Misinformation Works' Resurfaces

16:03 GMT 14.01.2022 (Updated: 16:04 GMT 14.01.2022)
© REUTERS / POOLU.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) questions Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and new emerging variants at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 11, 2022
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) questions Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and new emerging variants at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 11, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
If you are an American medical student bracing yourself for an avalanche of tough exams, you might probably find this piece of advice from GOP Senator Rand Paul helpful.
An old video of Republican Senator Rand Paul admitting to spreading misinformation has resurfaced on social media.
In a 37-second clip, the Kentucky senator is seen speaking to students during a lecture at the University of Louisville's school of medicine in 2013.

When asked if he had any last-ditch advice pertaining to the students’ upcoming exams, Paul said that even though he "never, ever cheated" and “doesn’t condone cheating”, he “would sometimes spread misinformation”.

“This is a great tactic. Misinformation can be very important”, the senator, who qualified as a doctor from the Duke University School of Medicine in 1988, asserted. He then described studying for a pathology test with friends in the library when he was a student.

"We spread the rumor that we knew what was on the test and it was definitely going to be all about the liver. We tried to trick all of our competing students into over-studying for the liver" and not studying much else. So, that's my advice. Misinformation works,” Paul argued.

The clip resurfaced after Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, accused Paul of spreading misinformation about him for political purposes.

“What happens when [Paul] gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue is that it kindles the crazies out there, and I have threats upon my life, [and] harassment of my family and my children with obscene phone calls because people are lying about me,” Fauci said.

Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Subcommittee Hearing - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2021
Congress Republicans Demand Fauci Testify on Alleged COVID-19 Lab Origin
3 June 2021, 20:52 GMT
Paul - along with fellow Senator Ted Cruz - has repeatedly urged Fauci to step down and face prosecution, amid reports that the chief US infectious disease specialist supported dubious experiments with bat coronaviruses in China's Wuhan laboratory, where the first outbreak of COVID-19 was detected three years ago.
While Fauci and Paul locked horns over “misinformation”, Monday saw 1.35 million new coronavirus infections in the US, which is the highest daily total for any country in the world as the spread of the new COVID variant Omicron shows no sign of abatin.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:17 GMTChinese 'Spy' Payments to Labour MP: Conspiracy or Cock-Up?
16:07 GMTAs India is Hit by Third COVID Wave, Political Parties are Forced to Move Electoral Campaigns Online
16:05 GMTLiverpool Reluctant to Meet Mo Salah Demands Despite Footballer's Red Flag Over Delay in New Deal
16:03 GMTGreat Tactic? Video of GOP Senator Rand Paul Saying 'Misinformation Works' Resurfaces
14:48 GMTDance Off! Video of Boris Johnson Rocking the Floor Goes Viral Amid #PartyGate Scandal
14:28 GMTTop EU Diplomat Borrell and French FM Le Drian Hold Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting
14:28 GMT'I’ve Decided to Follow My Son': Sinead O'Connor in Hospital After Her Child's Suicide
13:51 GMTSh*tty Situation: Pyongyang Urging North Koreans to Produce Manure From Their Own Feces, Report Says
13:46 GMTTunisians Protest Against President Kais Saied
13:41 GMTMessages of Support Flood In for SHINee's Taemin as K-Pop Star's Depression Worsens
13:20 GMTNirvana Baby Refiles Lawsuit Against Legendary Band for Child Pornography
12:30 GMTNo 10 Apologises to Queen Elizabeth Over Parties Taking Place Before Prince Philip's Funeral
12:25 GMTMicrosoft Vows 'Comprehensive Review' of Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Bill Gates
12:09 GMTDutch King Ditches Tradition of Using Royal Golden Carriage Over Links to Netherlands' Colonial Past
12:00 GMTTale of Two Insurrections: Why US Dems & Media Treat 6th Jan. Riot and Kazakh Unrest So Differently
11:52 GMTCourt Orders Djokovic to Be Detained on Saturday as Australia Revokes His Visa Twice
11:49 GMTNew Research Teases Possibility of Radiation Shields Making Super-Earths Friendly for Life
11:45 GMTIndia's Top Hindu Group Rolls Out Campaign to 'Bridge' Caste Divide in Society
11:32 GMTCourt Hearing for Harry Dunn's Suspected Killer Anne Sacoolas Postponed
11:26 GMTMicrosoft Accused of Going Woke After Company Introduces Language Checker to Promote Inclusiveness