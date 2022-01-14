https://sputniknews.com/20220114/great-tactic-video-of-gop-senator-rand-paul-saying-misinformation-works-resurfaces-1092260824.html

Great Tactic? Video of GOP Senator Rand Paul Saying 'Misinformation Works' Resurfaces

If you are an American medical student bracing yourself for an avalanche of tough exams, you might probably find this piece of advice from GOP Senator Rand... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International

An old video of Republican Senator Rand Paul admitting to spreading misinformation has resurfaced on social media.In a 37-second clip, the Kentucky senator is seen speaking to students during a lecture at the University of Louisville's school of medicine in 2013.“This is a great tactic. Misinformation can be very important”, the senator, who qualified as a doctor from the Duke University School of Medicine in 1988, asserted. He then described studying for a pathology test with friends in the library when he was a student. The clip resurfaced after Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, accused Paul of spreading misinformation about him for political purposes.Paul - along with fellow Senator Ted Cruz - has repeatedly urged Fauci to step down and face prosecution, amid reports that the chief US infectious disease specialist supported dubious experiments with bat coronaviruses in China's Wuhan laboratory, where the first outbreak of COVID-19 was detected three years ago.While Fauci and Paul locked horns over “misinformation”, Monday saw 1.35 million new coronavirus infections in the US, which is the highest daily total for any country in the world as the spread of the new COVID variant Omicron shows no sign of abatin.

