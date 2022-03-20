https://sputniknews.com/20220320/trump-says-biden-fails-to-stop-ukraine-crisis-because-he-fears-nuclear-russia-1094026568.html

Trump Says Biden Fails to Stop Ukraine Crisis Because He Fears 'Nuclear' Russia

Ex-POTUS Donald Trump has accused US President Joe Biden of failing to tackle Russia's special military operation in Ukraine due to Washington's concern over Moscow's nuclear potential.He pointed the finger at Biden, arguing that POTUS is now afraid of attacking a "nuclear power", in an apparent reference to Russia. Trump also asserted that under his presidency, the Ukraine crisis would have never taken place, claiming that Moscow's special operation came after Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly saw Washington's "weakness".Additionally, Trump alleged that it was he, who initiated the beginning of US arms deliveries to Ukraine, including "hundreds" of Javelin portable anti-tank missile systems.The remarks followed the former POTUS telling his supporters at a rally in Florence, South Carolina, last week that "despite all of Biden's weakness, cowardice, and incompetence, there is still a path for him to end this tragedy in Ukraine, without getting Americans snared in a gruesome and very bloody war".This followed Biden saying in late February that he does not believe Americans have reason to be concerned about a nuclear war amid tensions with Russia over its special operation in Ukraine. Earlier that month, Putin said he had ordered "the deterrence forces of the Russian Army to a special mode of combat duty", due to "aggressive statements" by NATO leaders.Russia's Special Op in Ukraine Moscow's special operation, which has been underway since 24 February, was launched after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev's forces. Russia said that the aim of the operation is to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine and that only the nation's military infrastructure is being targeted.The Kremlin has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. According to President Putin, the operation's goal is to protect the people of Donbass, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years".In response, Western countries have rolled out a full-blown sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

