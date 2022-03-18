International
LIVE: Huge 'Worm Moon' Rises in Sky Over Tehran
https://sputniknews.com/20220318/situation-in-mariupol-dire-residents-lack-food-electricity--1093988723.html
Situation in Mariupol Dire, Residents Lack Food, Electricity
Situation in Mariupol Dire, Residents Lack Food, Electricity
MARIUPOL (Sputnik) - The situation in Mariupol is tense with residents lacking food and electricity and have to leave the city amid continued clashes in... 18.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-18T14:43+0000
2022-03-18T14:46+0000
ukraine
donetsk
situation
clashes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/12/1093988858_0:269:3098:2012_1920x0_80_0_0_d7a45a7a74e755ad0fad24350c4dc542.jpg
Mariupol has been a site of intense fighting between the forces of Ukraine and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in recent weeks. On March 7, the DPR forces said that they had encircled the city and started clearing it of Ukrainian troops and extremist battalions.Clashes continue in the central part of Mariupol. The sounds of shots, explosions and artillery fire are heard throughout the city. The main roads leading to the city centre are blocked by barricades of made of various equipment and vehicles, the Sputnik correspondent said.There is no electricity in the city while the population has run out of provision as there are no food supplies. In addition, almost all the stores are either destroyed or been looted, the correspondent added.Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/12/1093988858_0:43:2616:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_4c18ab307f5976bc663aed69f91bc012.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, donetsk, situation, clashes

Situation in Mariupol Dire, Residents Lack Food, Electricity

14:43 GMT 18.03.2022 (Updated: 14:46 GMT 18.03.2022)
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov / Go to the photo bankRefugees leaving Mariupol
Refugees leaving Mariupol - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2022
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
MARIUPOL (Sputnik) - The situation in Mariupol is tense with residents lacking food and electricity and have to leave the city amid continued clashes in downtown, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday, adding that the main roads out of the city are blocked by barricades.
Mariupol has been a site of intense fighting between the forces of Ukraine and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in recent weeks. On March 7, the DPR forces said that they had encircled the city and started clearing it of Ukrainian troops and extremist battalions.

Clashes continue in the central part of Mariupol. The sounds of shots, explosions and artillery fire are heard throughout the city. The main roads leading to the city centre are blocked by barricades of made of various equipment and vehicles, the Sputnik correspondent said.
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the photo bankDestroyed houses and a broken car in Mariupol
Destroyed houses and a broken car in Mariupol - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2022
Destroyed houses and a broken car in Mariupol
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
/
Go to the photo bank
There is no electricity in the city while the population has run out of provision as there are no food supplies. In addition, almost all the stores are either destroyed or been looted, the correspondent added.
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the photo bankResidents of houses on the outskirts of Mariupol cook food in the courtyard
Residents of houses on the outskirts of Mariupol cook food in the courtyard - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2022
Residents of houses on the outskirts of Mariupol cook food in the courtyard
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
/
Go to the photo bank
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала