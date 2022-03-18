https://sputniknews.com/20220318/watch-russian-drones-eliminating-ukrainian-military-vehicles-and-munitions-warehouse-1093980390.html
Watch Russian Drones Eliminating Ukrainian Military Vehicles and Munitions Warehouse
Watch Russian Drones Eliminating Ukrainian Military Vehicles and Munitions Warehouse
The drone strikes were carried out amid a special operation in Ukraine, as Russian forces are neutralising Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision... 18.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-18T08:10+0000
2022-03-18T08:10+0000
2022-03-18T08:10+0000
russia
ukraine
elimination
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/05/1081371210_0:0:1017:572_1920x0_80_0_0_5f23dddc682bb4f652a78a9b02788429.jpg
The Russian Defence Ministry has published a video showing the elimination of Ukrainian military equipment and a depot by Forpost UAVs.The ministry stressed that the missiles were launched from mid and low heights.On 24 February, Russia began a special operation aimed at the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine, following an appeal from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which have been suffering from eight-year-long aggression waged by Kiev.The Russian Defence Ministry highlighted that the special operation is only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with high precision weapons.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/05/1081371210_125:0:892:575_1920x0_80_0_0_1ab1caa0d57ecc6873179b1e0d247163.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
russia, ukraine, elimination
Watch Russian Drones Eliminating Ukrainian Military Vehicles and Munitions Warehouse
Subscribe
The drone strikes were carried out amid a special operation in Ukraine, as Russian forces are neutralising Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons.
The Russian Defence Ministry has published a video showing the elimination of Ukrainian military equipment and a depot by Forpost UAVs.
"Attack drones of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out strikes with high-precision missile weapons against the armoured vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces, warehouses with weapons and ammunition", the Russian Defence Ministry noted.
The ministry stressed that the missiles were launched from mid and low heights.
On 24 February, Russia began a special operation
aimed at the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine, following an appeal from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which have been suffering from eight-year-long aggression waged by Kiev.
The Russian Defence Ministry highlighted that the special operation is only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with high precision weapons.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus