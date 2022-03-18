https://sputniknews.com/20220318/watch-russian-drones-eliminating-ukrainian-military-vehicles-and-munitions-warehouse-1093980390.html

Watch Russian Drones Eliminating Ukrainian Military Vehicles and Munitions Warehouse

The drone strikes were carried out amid a special operation in Ukraine, as Russian forces are neutralising Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision... 18.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Defence Ministry has published a video showing the elimination of Ukrainian military equipment and a depot by Forpost UAVs.The ministry stressed that the missiles were launched from mid and low heights.On 24 February, Russia began a special operation aimed at the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine, following an appeal from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which have been suffering from eight-year-long aggression waged by Kiev.The Russian Defence Ministry highlighted that the special operation is only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with high precision weapons.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

