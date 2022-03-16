https://sputniknews.com/20220316/finders-keepers-watch-donbass-troops-train-using-captured-javelin-nlaw-anti-tank-missiles-1093928829.html

Finders Keepers: Watch Donbass Troops Train Using Captured Javelin, NLAW Anti-Tank Missiles

The US and its allies have reportedly delivered as many as 17,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine. Washington approved over $13.6 billion in additional assistance... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian military has released footage showing Donbass troops training using captured Javelin and NLAW anti-tank missile systems.“The captured Ukrainian military equipment and the weapons of Western countries is being transferred to the units of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics for use in hostilities against Ukrainian nationalists,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Wednesday.Tweet reads: “Transfer of trophy equipment and weapons to units of the LNR and DNR.”Footage shows a mishmash of captured equipment, including FGM-148 Javelins –a US-made man-portable missile manufactured by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, and NLAWs, a joint British-Swedish anti-tank missile design manufactured by the UK’s Thales Air Defence Limited. A host of other gear, including binoculars, night vision scopes and body armour was displayed.An instructor was shown demonstrating how the NATO anti-tank systems operate, with troops handling the Javelin and NLAWs and preparing them for fire, carrying them in the field, and delivering them to formations on the front.Other Ukrainian equipment, including trucks, armoured troop transports, a Shilka anti-aircraft system and Ukrainians tanks were shown receiving “Z” insignia and new license plates.The Donbass republics have reported seizing multiple parties of NATO-made weapons and equipment over the past two weeks.Russian precision strikes have also destroyed ammunition depots containing Javelins, NLAWs, Stingers and other US and NATO-supplied equipment before they could be delivered into the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces and National Guard formations.Last week, the New York Times reported that the US and its allies flooded as many as 17,000 anti-tank weapons into Ukraine.Russia began a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after a request for assistance from its Donbass allies following weeks of escalating shelling, sniper and sabotage attacks against the DPR and the LPR by Kiev forces. The US and its allies reacted by slapping Russia with crushing sanctions and promising to ship billions in weapons and economic aid, including funds for Kiev to hire Western mercenaries. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that some 20,000 volunteers from 52 countries signed on to form a so-called ‘International Legion’ to fight Russia. The ‘Legion’ suffered a major setback Sunday after a precision Russian airstrike leveled a major training camp containing up to 1,500 legionnaires. Ukraine reportedly paused recruitment in response to the strike.

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

