https://sputniknews.com/20220313/russian-mod-up-to-180-foreign-mercenaries-killed-in-russian-strikes-on-ukrainian-training-centres-1093834690.html
Russian MoD: Up to 180 Foreign Mercenaries Killed in Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Training Centres
Russian MoD: Up to 180 Foreign Mercenaries Killed in Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Training Centres
Moscow has repeatedly warned foreign countries against allowing their citizens to travel to Ukraine in order to take part in the hostilities there. The Kremlin... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-13T15:50+0000
2022-03-13T15:50+0000
2022-03-13T16:05+0000
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093834690.jpg?1647187505
Up to 180 foreign mercenaries were killed in precision strikes carried out by Russia against Ukrainian training centres located at the Yavorovsky military compound and near the settlement of Starichi, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has stated. He elaborated that these centres were being used to train and organise foreign mercenaries to fight Russian troops in Eastern Ukraine, as well as to store weaponry sent to the country by foreign nations.In addition, the Russian Air Force and air defences destroyed several Ukrainian aircraft, including one Su-24 (NATO reporting name: Fencer) attack jet and 11 unmanned aerial aircraft. Two of them were Turkish-made Bayraktar TB-2 attack and reconnaissance drones.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
russia, ukraine
Russian MoD: Up to 180 Foreign Mercenaries Killed in Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Training Centres
15:50 GMT 13.03.2022 (Updated: 16:05 GMT 13.03.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
Moscow has repeatedly warned foreign countries against allowing their citizens to travel to Ukraine in order to take part in the hostilities there. The Kremlin has stated that anyone firing at Russian troops carrying out the special military operation in Ukraine will be considered a valid target.
Up to 180 foreign mercenaries were killed in precision strikes carried out by Russia against Ukrainian training centres located at the Yavorovsky military compound and near the settlement of Starichi, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has stated.
He elaborated that these centres were being used to train and organise foreign mercenaries to fight Russian troops in Eastern Ukraine, as well as to store weaponry sent to the country by foreign nations.
"We will continue to target foreign mercenaries who arrive on the territory of Ukraine", Konashenkov stated.
In addition, the Russian Air Force and air defences destroyed several Ukrainian aircraft, including one Su-24 (NATO reporting name: Fencer) attack jet and 11 unmanned aerial aircraft. Two of them were Turkish-made Bayraktar TB-2 attack and reconnaissance drones.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus