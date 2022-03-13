https://sputniknews.com/20220313/russian-mod-up-to-180-foreign-mercenaries-killed-in-russian-strikes-on-ukrainian-training-centres-1093834690.html

Russian MoD: Up to 180 Foreign Mercenaries Killed in Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Training Centres

Russian MoD: Up to 180 Foreign Mercenaries Killed in Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Training Centres

Moscow has repeatedly warned foreign countries against allowing their citizens to travel to Ukraine in order to take part in the hostilities there. The Kremlin... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-13T15:50+0000

2022-03-13T15:50+0000

2022-03-13T16:05+0000

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093834690.jpg?1647187505

Up to 180 foreign mercenaries were killed in precision strikes carried out by Russia against Ukrainian training centres located at the Yavorovsky military compound and near the settlement of Starichi, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has stated. He elaborated that these centres were being used to train and organise foreign mercenaries to fight Russian troops in Eastern Ukraine, as well as to store weaponry sent to the country by foreign nations.In addition, the Russian Air Force and air defences destroyed several Ukrainian aircraft, including one Su-24 (NATO reporting name: Fencer) attack jet and 11 unmanned aerial aircraft. Two of them were Turkish-made Bayraktar TB-2 attack and reconnaissance drones.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

russia, ukraine