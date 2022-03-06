International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220306/nato-made-weapons-seized-and-paraded-by-dpr-militia--video-1093640532.html
NATO-Made Weapons Seized and Paraded by DPR Militia – Video
NATO-Made Weapons Seized and Paraded by DPR Militia – Video
The captured weapons include Javelin and NLAW anti-tank missile launchers, as well as Bulgarian-manufactured munitions. 06.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-06T18:53+0000
2022-03-06T18:55+0000
situation in ukraine
donetsk people's republic
weapons
javelin anti-tank missiles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106410/90/1064109085_0:0:1088:613_1920x0_80_0_0_c306f09a4bbc7762b3a00923298c9ef0.jpg
Local militia forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic have unveiled an assortment of weapons made in NATO countries that they recently captured at Ukrainian troops’ positions.The trophies presented by the DPR militia include Javelin and NLAW anti-tank missile launchers, as well as Bulgarian-manufactured munitions.Last month, Russia formally recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR respectively) and launched a military operation in Ukraine after DPR and LPR authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.The Russian government stated that the goal of this operation is to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out against the Ukrainian military infrastructure.In response, the United States and several European countries imposed sanctions against Russia, with some countries also moving to provide weapons to the Ukrainian forces.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106410/90/1064109085_72:0:1040:726_1920x0_80_0_0_e09065b79c1cf61667e5abecab0232a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donetsk people's republic, weapons, javelin anti-tank missiles

NATO-Made Weapons Seized and Paraded by DPR Militia – Video

18:53 GMT 06.03.2022 (Updated: 18:55 GMT 06.03.2022)
CC0 / / FGM-148 Javelin
FGM-148 Javelin - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2022
CC0 / /
SubscribeGoogle news
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The captured weapons include Javelin and NLAW anti-tank missile launchers, as well as Bulgarian-manufactured munitions.
Local militia forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic have unveiled an assortment of weapons made in NATO countries that they recently captured at Ukrainian troops’ positions.
The trophies presented by the DPR militia include Javelin and NLAW anti-tank missile launchers, as well as Bulgarian-manufactured munitions.
Last month, Russia formally recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR respectively) and launched a military operation in Ukraine after DPR and LPR authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.
The Russian government stated that the goal of this operation is to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out against the Ukrainian military infrastructure.
In response, the United States and several European countries imposed sanctions against Russia, with some countries also moving to provide weapons to the Ukrainian forces.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала