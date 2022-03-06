https://sputniknews.com/20220306/nato-made-weapons-seized-and-paraded-by-dpr-militia--video-1093640532.html
NATO-Made Weapons Seized and Paraded by DPR Militia – Video
NATO-Made Weapons Seized and Paraded by DPR Militia – Video
The captured weapons include Javelin and NLAW anti-tank missile launchers, as well as Bulgarian-manufactured munitions. 06.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-06T18:53+0000
2022-03-06T18:53+0000
2022-03-06T18:55+0000
situation in ukraine
donetsk people's republic
weapons
javelin anti-tank missiles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106410/90/1064109085_0:0:1088:613_1920x0_80_0_0_c306f09a4bbc7762b3a00923298c9ef0.jpg
Local militia forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic have unveiled an assortment of weapons made in NATO countries that they recently captured at Ukrainian troops’ positions.The trophies presented by the DPR militia include Javelin and NLAW anti-tank missile launchers, as well as Bulgarian-manufactured munitions.Last month, Russia formally recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR respectively) and launched a military operation in Ukraine after DPR and LPR authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.The Russian government stated that the goal of this operation is to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out against the Ukrainian military infrastructure.In response, the United States and several European countries imposed sanctions against Russia, with some countries also moving to provide weapons to the Ukrainian forces.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106410/90/1064109085_72:0:1040:726_1920x0_80_0_0_e09065b79c1cf61667e5abecab0232a6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donetsk people's republic, weapons, javelin anti-tank missiles
NATO-Made Weapons Seized and Paraded by DPR Militia – Video
18:53 GMT 06.03.2022 (Updated: 18:55 GMT 06.03.2022) Subscribe
The captured weapons include Javelin and NLAW anti-tank missile launchers, as well as Bulgarian-manufactured munitions.
Local militia forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic have unveiled an assortment of weapons made in NATO countries that they recently captured at Ukrainian troops’ positions.
The trophies presented by the DPR militia include Javelin and NLAW anti-tank missile launchers, as well as Bulgarian-manufactured munitions.
Last month, Russia formally recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR respectively) and launched a military operation in Ukraine after DPR and LPR authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.
The Russian government stated that the goal of this operation is to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out against the Ukrainian military infrastructure.
In response, the United States and several European countries imposed sanctions against Russia, with some countries also moving to provide weapons to the Ukrainian forces.