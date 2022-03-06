https://sputniknews.com/20220306/nato-made-weapons-seized-and-paraded-by-dpr-militia--video-1093640532.html

The captured weapons include Javelin and NLAW anti-tank missile launchers, as well as Bulgarian-manufactured munitions. 06.03.2022, Sputnik International

Local militia forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic have unveiled an assortment of weapons made in NATO countries that they recently captured at Ukrainian troops’ positions.The trophies presented by the DPR militia include Javelin and NLAW anti-tank missile launchers, as well as Bulgarian-manufactured munitions.Last month, Russia formally recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR respectively) and launched a military operation in Ukraine after DPR and LPR authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.The Russian government stated that the goal of this operation is to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out against the Ukrainian military infrastructure.In response, the United States and several European countries imposed sanctions against Russia, with some countries also moving to provide weapons to the Ukrainian forces.

