LIVE UPDATES: Russia's EMERCOM Supplying 2,000 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Donbass, Ukraine

Russian Emergencies Ministry Supplies 2,000 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Donbass, Ukraine

Since the beginning of the humanitarian operation, the Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered more than 2,000 tonnes of aid to residents of Donbas and Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.



"Since the start of the humanitarian operation, the Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered more than 2,000 tonnes of aid to the residents of Donbas and Ukraine," it said.