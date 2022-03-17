International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Russia's EMERCOM Supplying 2,000 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Donbass, Ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: Russia's EMERCOM Supplying 2,000 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Donbass, Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the ongoing military operation in Ukraine is successful and is going according to plan. 17.03.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
world
ukraine
Armoured personnel carrier of the DPR forces on the street of Mariupol

LIVE UPDATES: Russia's EMERCOM Supplying 2,000 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Donbass, Ukraine

04:54 GMT 17.03.2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the ongoing military operation in Ukraine is successful and is going according to plan.
The United States, NATO and other partner nations have increased shipments of military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as well as performed force posture changes on the alliance's eastern flank in recent weeks.
That followed Russia launching a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure only, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, adding that the civilian population is not in danger.
In turn, Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.
Russian Emergencies Ministry Supplies 2,000 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Donbass, Ukraine
Since the beginning of the humanitarian operation, the Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered more than 2,000 tonnes of aid to residents of Donbas and Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.

"Since the start of the humanitarian operation, the Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered more than 2,000 tonnes of aid to the residents of Donbas and Ukraine," it said.
Заголовок открываемого материала