LIVE UPDATES: Russia's EMERCOM Supplying 2,000 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Donbass, Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the ongoing military operation in Ukraine is successful and is going according to plan.
The United States, NATO and other partner nations have increased shipments of military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as well as performed force posture changes on the alliance's eastern flank in recent weeks.
That followed Russia launching a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.
The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure only, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, adding that the civilian population is not in danger.
In turn, Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.
