Russian Forces Seize Two More Donbass Settlements, Russian MoD Says

25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have advanced 10 kilometers (6 miles) in the Donbass and seized two more settlements, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International
"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, continuing their successful offensive, took control of the settlements of Novomayorskoye and Prechistovka. The advance in a day was 10 kilometers," Konashenkov told a briefing.According to Konashenkov, the Russian aviation hit 29 targets in Ukraine over the past day, while the military shoot down two Ukrainian helicopters and 12 drones."In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 182 Ukrainian aircraft and helicopters, 177 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,393 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 134 multiple rocket launchers, 523 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 1,182 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed," the spokesman said.
16:27 GMT 17.03.2022 (Updated: 16:33 GMT 17.03.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have advanced 10 kilometers (6 miles) in the Donbass and seized two more settlements, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.
"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, continuing their successful offensive, took control of the settlements of Novomayorskoye and Prechistovka. The advance in a day was 10 kilometers," Konashenkov told a briefing.

According to Konashenkov, the Russian aviation hit 29 targets in Ukraine over the past day, while the military shoot down two Ukrainian helicopters and 12 drones.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 182 Ukrainian aircraft and helicopters, 177 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,393 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 134 multiple rocket launchers, 523 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 1,182 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed," the spokesman said.
