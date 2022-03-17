Russian Forces Seize Two More Donbass Settlements, Russian MoD Says
16:27 GMT 17.03.2022 (Updated: 16:33 GMT 17.03.2022)
Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov gives a briefing on the military operation in Ukraine at the Russian National Defence Management Centre, in Moscow
© Sputnik . Russian Defence Ministry/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have advanced 10 kilometers (6 miles) in the Donbass and seized two more settlements, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.
"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, continuing their successful offensive, took control of the settlements of Novomayorskoye and Prechistovka. The advance in a day was 10 kilometers," Konashenkov told a briefing.
According to Konashenkov, the Russian aviation hit 29 targets in Ukraine over the past day, while the military shoot down two Ukrainian helicopters and 12 drones.
"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 182 Ukrainian aircraft and helicopters, 177 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,393 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 134 multiple rocket launchers, 523 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 1,182 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed," the spokesman said.
