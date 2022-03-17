International
https://sputniknews.com/20220317/feds-faster-pace-of-interest-rate-hikes-raises-risks-for-states-relying-on-dollar---imf-1093966450.html
Fed's Faster Pace of Interest Rate Hikes Raises Risks for States Relying on Dollar - IMF
Fed's Faster Pace of Interest Rate Hikes Raises Risks for States Relying on Dollar - IMF
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The faster pace of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve increases the risks for countries relying on the dollar, International... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-17T15:16+0000
2022-03-17T15:16+0000
imf
interest
rate hikes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104619/36/1046193683_0:188:3500:2157_1920x0_80_0_0_1eefba42964817b07c98e242800647a5.jpg
The IMF spokesperson explained that the Federal Reserve at present is appropriately moving to a less accommodative stance of monetary policy.However, evaluating the impact of this policy on emerging markets is more difficult now and should be done on a case-by-case basis, Rice said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104619/36/1046193683_186:0:3314:2346_1920x0_80_0_0_7ee012ba91068e43937ecdeaf84ac102.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
imf, interest, rate hikes

Fed's Faster Pace of Interest Rate Hikes Raises Risks for States Relying on Dollar - IMF

15:16 GMT 17.03.2022
© REUTERS / Yuri GripasThe International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside its headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016
The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside its headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2022
© REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
SubscribeGoogle news
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The faster pace of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve increases the risks for countries relying on the dollar, International Monetary Fund (IMF) spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"This faster pace of Fed normalization increases the risks faced by other countries relying on dollar funding, especially in emerging and developing economies," Rice said.

The IMF spokesperson explained that the Federal Reserve at present is appropriately moving to a less accommodative stance of monetary policy.

However, evaluating the impact of this policy on emerging markets is more difficult now and should be done on a case-by-case basis, Rice said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала