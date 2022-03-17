https://sputniknews.com/20220317/feds-faster-pace-of-interest-rate-hikes-raises-risks-for-states-relying-on-dollar---imf-1093966450.html
Fed's Faster Pace of Interest Rate Hikes Raises Risks for States Relying on Dollar - IMF
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The faster pace of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve increases the risks for countries relying on the dollar, International Monetary Fund (IMF) spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.
"This faster pace of Fed normalization increases the risks faced by other countries relying on dollar funding, especially in emerging and developing economies," Rice said.
The IMF spokesperson explained that the Federal Reserve at present is appropriately moving to a less accommodative stance of monetary policy.
However, evaluating the impact of this policy on emerging markets is more difficult now and should be done on a case-by-case basis, Rice said.