What If Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Played in the Same Team at Parc des Princes?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two goal-scoring behemoths, having scored nearly 1600 goals together. The duo has spoken about their admiration for each other and have publicly declared that their iconic rivalry has played a big part in making them the footballers they are now.In recent days, talk of the two legendary footballers teaming up at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has gained immense traction with the French outfit's board reportedly wooing the Portugal superstar at the Parc des Princes.Should Ronaldo move to PSG, it could see him playing alongside the Copa America winner in Paris - a prospect no one, not even the game's renowned pundits, would ever have imagined.However, what would happen if the two came together? It's a million dollar question and only Ronaldo and La Pulga could answer. But there's a saying in sports that when a player is young, he's full of energy and when he's older, he's full of wisdom. In nutshell, both the seven-time Ballon d'Or and the Manchester United hitman have grown wiser, and there's every possibility, the pair could bond with each other for the same team.Messi and Ronaldo, both have struggled for their respective sides, PSG and the Red Devils this term and have been heavily criticised by fans, pundits and former footballers.With only 7 goals in 26 appearances for the French outfit across competitions, Messi is set to record his worst figures in a season in more than a decade and a half. Recently, he was booed by the club's supporters after he couldn't inspire his team in their Champions League last 16 clash against Real Madrid. Messi's failure to rise to the occasion against the Spaniards was seen as a betrayal by PSG admirers who have now waited for decades to see their side lift their maiden European title. But it wasn't to be as the La Liga table toppers moved through to the next round. On the other hand, Ronaldo has better numbers compared to Messi, but has cut a frustrated figure in England as some of the leading figures in British punditry, including ex-Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher have taken pot-shots at him, blaming him for United's struggles. In fact, in an interview in January, the Portuguese international had made scathing remarks against United's youth brigade, hitting out at the "comfort" culture at Old Trafford.According to the Funchal-born superstar, United's current lot of players are not willing to work harder to make their team better and that's what is driving him away from Carrington.His widely reported destination is Paris with his former coach at Madrid, Zinedine Zidane widely tipped to take over at PSG. In case such a move fructifies, Ronaldo could write another chapter in his glittering career as he would form a deadly front two with Messi in the French capital.Ronaldo, however, has often been accused of not respecting Messi's achievements on the pitch. In November last year, he slammed the ex-Barcelona captain's Ballon d'Or triumph by liking a post on social media which claimed the Argentina star wasn't the worthy winner of the award.Besides, PSG are a club which is not known for its culture and philosophy and there has been a reported clash of egos in its dressing room.With Messi already there, Ronaldo's arrival could escalate tensions between players in France, because some PSG players could start firing bullets from his shoulders, especially to take a jibe at the Camp Nou legend. Retired India midfielder Syed Rahim Nabi, who is a self-confessed Ronaldo fan, believes that Ronaldo's arrival could accentuate problems at PSG. "Like two swords cannot fit into the same sheath, Ronaldo and Messi can't be together in the same team and in case they do, there are high chances of their egos clashing in practice, team meetings, and matches," he told Sputnik on Thursday."We have seen this before in football - Having two mega stars in the same team isn't a good idea. Ronaldo and Messi are giants of the game and there's bound to be a battle for supremacy at the club," he concluded.

