'Neymar a Monster': PSG Crisis Escalates as Ex-Player, Pundit Blames Brazil Star for Club's Problems

All is not well in Paris. After all, who would like to watch their team implode in a crucial game of a tournament they have always dreamt of winning?PSG's loss to Real Madrid in Europe's premier club tournament last week has sent Mauricio Pochettino's side into a crisis, especially after Lionel Messi and Neymar were jeered by the fans during the match against Bordeaux on Sunday. While the opposition passes were welcomed with loud cheers and claps, PSG's own men were taunted.Possibly the most embarrassing moment of all came after Neymar's goal as the 30-year-old footballer was booed by the crowd when he was still celebrating his strike against Bordeaux. Now the knives are out for Neymar in France as he's being blamed for PSG's struggles in the Champions League."We have not only let this player rot, we have turned him into a monster. Neymar has become a monster who, moreover, is no longer even a footballer," Football pundit Daniel Riolo told French radio station RMC."Do you realise what he stands for? The highest salary in the club’s history, the man who was supposed to take PSG to the top," he added.Riolo even claimed that Neymar was perhaps the most hated figure in the PSG dressing room. As per the French and Spanish media, Riolo is not the only one blasting Neymar. Apparently, PSG's Qatari owners have already decided to offload him in the summer.Meanwhile, ex-PSG and France winger Jerome Rothen declared that the responsibility of the Parisians' loss in the Champions League lies on Neymar and Messi's shoulders."Those responsible for the defeat, for me, are Neymar and Messi," Rothen said in an interview with local media.However, he was much more scathing in his criticism of the Argentine whom he called a "fraud."Despite Messi's lack of success in front of the goal, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner hasn't been a complete failure in the city of love. While La Pulga has "only" scored seven goals in 26 games across competitions for PSG, he has provided a super impressive 11 assists in these matches.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channels to get all the latest news:Sputnik News US - https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India - https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

