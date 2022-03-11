https://sputniknews.com/20220311/psgs-owners-have-had-enough-of-neymars-tantrums--want-to-sell-him-this-summer-spanish-media-1093769224.html

PSG's Owners Have Had Enough of Neymar's Tantrums & Want to Sell Him This Summer: Spanish Media

After Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, reports emerged that both manager Mauricio Pochettino and sporting... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

Brazilian hitman Neymar's problems at PSG have mounted as the club's Qatari owners, including the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, have had enough of his tantrums, Spanish outlet Marca reported.According to the publication, the top management of the French outfit believes that Neymar has become a nuisance in the PSG dressing room and created a host of problems at the Parc des Princes.The emir is reportedly "fed up" with Neymar because the Brazil international has had too many issues of late.Considering Neymar cost a mammoth $260 million, PSG's top management also argues that he has remained an underperformer, and the club is yet to recover their huge investment from his arrival in the City of Love.Neymar not only has a frosty relationship with the French giants, but he has conjured a series of injuries during his time in Paris, with his most recent injury setback coming in November which sent him out of action for nearly two and a half months.Besides, the Mogi das Cruzes-born player is alleged to have been creating a divide in the dressing room.Apparently, he "came to blows" with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after blaming him for their team's loss to Real Madrid in Europe's premier club competition.In the match against Real, Neymar failed to make any kind of impact, and as per the Spanish newspaper, his lack of success on the pitch has now made his position extremely vulnerable in Paris.In fact, the same report declared that Neymar and PSG were heading towards an acrimonious divorce.Since Neymar hasn't done much, the club's owners have set a summer deadline to get rid of him.Moreover, they realise that selling him for $260 million is nearly impossible because no club would want to invest such an amount on a footballer who's out of form and has struggled with a series of injuries throughout his career.But PSG's desperation to end their association with Neymar is such that they could reduce their asking price to $100-110 million for him.

