Threat to Real Madrid Staffer & Storming the Corridor: PSG President Loses His Cool in Spain

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi lost his cool at the Santiago Bernabeu after seeing his side overthrown by the home favourites, Real Madrid, as he went on a bitter verbal attack against UEFA's officials, including match referee Danny Makkelie, according to Spanish daily sport newspaper Marca.The Ligue 1 table-toppers were on their way to the next round of Europe's premier club tournament after Kylian Mbappe put them ahead with a breathtaking strike in the first half.But Mauricio Pochettino's men lost the plot in the second half as Karim Benzema took the wind out of their sails with a brilliant hat-trick within a span of 17 minutes. His first goal came in the 61st minute and the Real forward followed it up with two more in the 76th and 78th minutes. As the French heavyweights were knocked out of the Champions League, Al-Khelaifi went on the rampage, screaming and searching for the referee in the corridor, the Spanish media outlet claimed.The report was corroborated by French newspaper L'Equipe which said that the PSG president "behaved aggressively and tried to enter the referee's dressing room"."When the referee asked [Al-Khelaifi] to leave, the president hit a piece of the assistant's equipment, breaking it," l'Equipe added.Another Spanish media organisation, Diario AS, revealed that Al-Khelaifi even threatened a Real employee who was recording his furious rant on his camera as he said: "I'm going to kill you."Al-Khelaifi is not expected to calm down just yet and various media outlets in both Spain and France have reported that heads will roll at the club with both head coach Pochettino and sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo facing the sack in the near future.

