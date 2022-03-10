https://sputniknews.com/20220310/real-stars-go-crazy-check-out-wild-celebrations-of-madrid-stars-after-champions-league-win-over-psg-1093748135.html

Real Stars Go Crazy! Check Out Wild Celebrations of Madrid Stars After Champions League Win Over PSG

Real Stars Go Crazy! Check Out Wild Celebrations of Madrid Stars After Champions League Win Over PSG

Before the start of the return leg of their Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Real Madrid were on the back foot, having lost the first... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International

Real Madrid stars went wild with their celebrations after Karim Benzema's stunning 17-minute hat-trick powered them to the quarterfinals of the Champions League in front of their home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.Leading the festivities in the Madrid dressing room was Croatian midfielder Luka Modric as he joined his teammates and Real's support staff in savouring the moment.At one point, the celebrations looked far and wide as the La Liga leaders had their backs to the wall, with PSG dominating the proceedings and leading 1-0 in the first half.However, buoyed by the support of their home fans, Carlo Ancelotti's men rose from their slumber in the second half, with Benzema starting a stunning run of three goals in the 61st minute.Subsequently, he came up with two more scorching shots in the 76th and 78th minute, securing a 3-1 win triumph over the Parisians in the process.

