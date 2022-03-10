International
Real Stars Go Crazy! Check Out Wild Celebrations of Madrid Stars After Champions League Win Over PSG
Real Stars Go Crazy! Check Out Wild Celebrations of Madrid Stars After Champions League Win Over PSG
Before the start of the return leg of their Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Real Madrid were on the back foot, having lost the first... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International
Real Madrid stars went wild with their celebrations after Karim Benzema's stunning 17-minute hat-trick powered them to the quarterfinals of the Champions League in front of their home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.Leading the festivities in the Madrid dressing room was Croatian midfielder Luka Modric as he joined his teammates and Real's support staff in savouring the moment.At one point, the celebrations looked far and wide as the La Liga leaders had their backs to the wall, with PSG dominating the proceedings and leading 1-0 in the first half.However, buoyed by the support of their home fans, Carlo Ancelotti's men rose from their slumber in the second half, with Benzema starting a stunning run of three goals in the 61st minute.Subsequently, he came up with two more scorching shots in the 76th and 78th minute, securing a 3-1 win triumph over the Parisians in the process.
sport, sport, sport, paris saint-germain (psg), psg, real madrid, champions league, champions league, uefa champions league, celebrations, karim benzema, luka modric, sputnik, football, football, football star, footballer, footballers, football team, football club, loss, defeat, victory, triumph, win

Real Stars Go Crazy! Check Out Wild Celebrations of Madrid Stars After Champions League Win Over PSG

13:59 GMT 10.03.2022
Real Madrid's Eder Militao celebrates with Luka Modric after the match
Real Madrid's Eder Militao celebrates with Luka Modric after the match - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2022
© REUTERS / SUSANA VERA
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
All materials
Before the start of the return leg of their Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Real Madrid were on the back foot, having lost the first game of the tie at Parc des Princes. However, the Spaniards made a dramatic comeback to end the French outfit's dream of winning their maiden European club tournament on Wednesday.
Real Madrid stars went wild with their celebrations after Karim Benzema's stunning 17-minute hat-trick powered them to the quarterfinals of the Champions League in front of their home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Leading the festivities in the Madrid dressing room was Croatian midfielder Luka Modric as he joined his teammates and Real's support staff in savouring the moment.
At one point, the celebrations looked far and wide as the La Liga leaders had their backs to the wall, with PSG dominating the proceedings and leading 1-0 in the first half.
However, buoyed by the support of their home fans, Carlo Ancelotti's men rose from their slumber in the second half, with Benzema starting a stunning run of three goals in the 61st minute.
Subsequently, he came up with two more scorching shots in the 76th and 78th minute, securing a 3-1 win triumph over the Parisians in the process.
