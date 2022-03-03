https://sputniknews.com/20220303/carlo-ancelotti-could-become-man-utds-next-manager-with-sir-alex-ferguson-backing-his-appointment-1093542818.html
Carlo Ancelotti Could Become Man Utd's Next Manager With Sir Alex Ferguson Backing His Appointment
Carlo Ancelotti Could Become Man Utd's Next Manager With Sir Alex Ferguson Backing His Appointment
After the exit of their legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, Man United have struggled big time. High profile names like Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-03T10:06+0000
2022-03-03T10:06+0000
2022-03-03T10:06+0000
sport
sport
sport
carlo ancelotti
manchester united
mauricio pochettino
mauricio pochettino
psg
paris saint-germain (psg)
real madrid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093545328_0:128:3072:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_4813f7c4ed90d2040c60fc38200fddff.jpg
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has emerged as the surprise candidate to become struggling English outfit Manchester United's next full-time head coach, ESPN reported.According to the sports publication, the Red Devils could sign the highly successful Italian manager for a short stint if they fail to appoint a long-term boss at the club.United's interest in Ancelotti is part of their contingency plan, especially after the former Premier League champs were dealt a severe blow last week after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) chief coach Mauricio Pochettino withdrew from the race.The Argentine was the front-runner to land United's top job and widely tipped to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick this summer. But he has apparently made a surprise U-turn on his decision and is reportedly interested in moving to Spain.In fact, Spanish media has in recent days declared that the PSG manager is eager to replace Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.On the other hand, United's management believes Ancelotti's arrival in Manchester wouldn't be all that bad for them - after all, he's one of the most successful coaches in the sport and if there were one man who could return the club to their glory days, it would be him.United's confidence in Ancelotti stems from the fact that he's hugely respected by Sir Alex, who has been advising Richard Arnold, the club's new CEO, of late.Ferguson has publicly stated his admiration for the Italian and gone on record to say that he's "one of the best managers the game has seen".The former Scottish football manager previously approached Ancelotti to take over the reins of United immediately after his retirement in 2013, but that offer was eventually rejected.Ancelotti is currently guiding Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid and his tactics have played a key role in their occupation of the top spot in the La Liga. Presently, they are six points ahead of second placed Sevilla in the league.The 62-year-old has tasted success in England in the past, winning the Premier League and the FA Cup with Chelsea during his time at Stamford Bridge from 2009 to 2011. Ancelotti is also among the legendary trio of managers who have won the Champions League thrice. French great Zinedine Zidane and Liverpool icon Bob Paisley are the other two.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093545328_96:0:2827:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_798e39084b66d4fd093b2483040d9cb6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
sport, sport, sport, carlo ancelotti, manchester united, mauricio pochettino, mauricio pochettino, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), real madrid, old trafford, manager, head coach, football, football, football, football, football team, football club, alex ferguson, zinedine zidane
Carlo Ancelotti Could Become Man Utd's Next Manager With Sir Alex Ferguson Backing His Appointment
Subscribe
After the exit of their legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, Man United have struggled big time. High profile names like Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all failed to stem the rot in the past. Ralf Rangnick is currently in-charge at Old Trafford, and even he hasn't succeeded in reviving the fortunes of the club.
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti
has emerged as the surprise candidate to become struggling English outfit Manchester United's next full-time head coach, ESPN reported.
According to the sports publication, the Red Devils
could sign the highly successful Italian manager for a short stint if they fail to appoint a long-term boss at the club.
United's interest in Ancelotti is part of their contingency plan, especially after the former Premier League champs were dealt a severe blow last week after Paris Saint-Germain
(PSG) chief coach Mauricio Pochettino withdrew from the race.
The Argentine was the front-runner to land United's top job and widely tipped to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick this summer. But he has apparently made a surprise U-turn on his decision and is reportedly interested in moving to Spain.
In fact, Spanish media has in recent days declared that the PSG manager is eager to replace Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Becoming Real's head coach has been a long-time goal of Pochettino and that's why he's weighing his options at the moment, despite being in conversation with United's board for more than three months now.
On the other hand, United's management believes Ancelotti's arrival in Manchester wouldn't be all that bad for them - after all, he's one of the most successful coaches in the sport and if there were one man who could return the club to their glory days, it would be him.
United's confidence in Ancelotti stems from the fact that he's hugely respected by Sir Alex, who has been advising Richard Arnold, the club's new CEO, of late.
Ferguson has publicly stated his admiration for the Italian and gone on record to say that he's "one of the best managers the game has seen".
The former Scottish football manager previously approached Ancelotti to take over the reins of United immediately after his retirement in 2013, but that offer was eventually rejected.
Ancelotti is currently guiding Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid and his tactics have played a key role in their occupation of the top spot in the La Liga. Presently, they are six points ahead of second placed Sevilla in the league.
The 62-year-old has tasted success in England in the past, winning the Premier League and the FA Cup with Chelsea during his time at Stamford Bridge from 2009 to 2011.
Ancelotti is also among the legendary trio of managers who have won the Champions League thrice. French great Zinedine Zidane and Liverpool icon Bob Paisley are the other two.